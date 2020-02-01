Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Mexico City E-prix
14 Feb
-
15 Feb
Next event in
12 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
39 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
46 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
Tickets
05 Mar
-
08 Mar
Next event in
32 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
46 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Final Practice in
7 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
16 Feb
First Practice in
7 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
COTA
Tickets
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Next event in
20 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Brett Moffitt to run partial Xfinity Series schedule in 2020

shares
comments
Brett Moffitt to run partial Xfinity Series schedule in 2020
Feb 1, 2020, 12:23 AM

Brett Moffitt will join Our Motorsports' for the team's NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at Daytona International Speedway in February.

Moffitt will run the first four races of the season to help the team's transition into the Xfinity Series (Daytona, Las Vegas, Fontana, Phoenix).

He will pilot the No. 02 Chevrolet Camaro with Joe Williams atop the pit box as the crew chief.

Moffitt, the 2018 Truck Series champion, has three previous starts in the Xfinity Series with a best finish of ninth at Iowa in 2012.

“I am really excited about this opportunity with Our Motorsports to get back into the Xfinity Series,” said Moffitt, who has four starts at Daytona, but none in the Xfinity Series. “Chris (Our), Andy (Seuss) and Joe (Williams) have all been working really hard to get this team up and running for the 2020 season. With the support and blessing from Mike (Beam) and Maury (Gallagher) at GMS Racing, it’s going to be a lot of fun getting to race with Our Motorsports for the first four races this year.”

Read Also:

Next article
Allmendinger to run eight NASCAR Xfinity Series races in 2020

Previous article

Allmendinger to run eight NASCAR Xfinity Series races in 2020
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR XFINITY , NASCAR Truck
Drivers Brett Moffitt

NASCAR XFINITY Next session

Daytona

Daytona

14 Feb - 15 Feb

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Hendrick teams welcome new Camaro, engine parts upgrade

2
Formula E

Formula E teases Gen2EVO car with "self punishing" front wing

3
Endurance

2020 Bathurst 12 Hour schedule

2h
4
Formula 1

Racing Point to be rebranded as Aston Martin after Stroll deal

5
Endurance

Dixon 'felt like a billy' on Bathurst debut

Latest news

Brett Moffitt to run partial Xfinity Series schedule in 2020
NSXF

Brett Moffitt to run partial Xfinity Series schedule in 2020

Allmendinger to run eight NASCAR Xfinity Series races in 2020
NSXF

Allmendinger to run eight NASCAR Xfinity Series races in 2020

Stage lengths, weather policy among NASCAR changes in 2020
NAS

Stage lengths, weather policy among NASCAR changes in 2020

DiBenedetto: Indy a "tough little road course" for Xfinity cars
NSXF

DiBenedetto: Indy a "tough little road course" for Xfinity cars

Joe Graf Jr. moves fulltime to NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2020
NSXF

Joe Graf Jr. moves fulltime to NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2020

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.