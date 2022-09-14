Brandon Jones to join JR Motorsports in 2023

Listen to this article

With Noah Gragson moving up to Cup and taking over the No. 42 Petty GMS Chevrolet in 2023, JR Motorsports needed to find a new driver for their No. 9 NXS entry.

Read Also: Noah Gragson to step up to NASCAR Cup with Petty GMS in 2023

On Wednesday, the team finally named Brandon Jones as Gragson's replacement.

"Brandon's been a tough competitor over the years, and he's a talented addition to JR Motorsports," said Kelley Earnhardt Miller, JRM co-owner and general manager. "He's a series veteran that brings a lot of experience, and we're going to see big things from Brandon and the 9 team in 2023."

Jones currently competes full-time with Joe Gibbs Racing, who he joined in 2018. Prior to that, he drove for Richard Childress Racing.

The 25-year-old has over 200 starts in the Xfinity Series, and five victories.

"To watch how competitive JRM has been over the years is really impressive," said Jones in a release from the team. "They're a threat to win every week, and one of the premier teams in our series. I'm so thankful to Dale (Earnhardt Jr.), Kelley and Mr. Hendrick for allowing me to be part of it.

"Reuniting with Chevrolet again is awesome, too. They were a big part of my career early on, and I'm looking forward to building on those relationships and driving a Camaro in 2023."

The No. 9 JR Motorsports entry has had some notable drivers over the past few years, including Chase Elliott, William Byron, and Tyler Reddick. The driver of the No. 9 claimed the NXS title in 2014, 2017, and 2018.

Sponsorship details and the crew chief will be announced at a later date.