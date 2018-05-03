Brandon Jones enjoying a "pretty crazy" NASCAR Xfinity season

There likely anything Brandon Jones would like more than his first NASCAR Xfinity Series win but a check for $100,000 would probably come close.

Jones got an extra benefit with his career-best second-place finish last weekend at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway – he became one of four drivers eligible for the $100,000 Dash4Cash bonus in this weekend’s race at Dover (Del.) International Speedway.

In nine races with Joe Gibbs Racing this season, Jones has already led more laps (115) then he has in his previous two-plus seasons combined. In addition to his second last weekend, he’s been in contention to win at both Bristol and Texas.

The chance at the big money bonus at Dover is another chapter in what has quickly become his most successful NASCAR season.

“It’s been a pretty big stretch of races and even Texas, we had a shot to be competitive at that track, but we bobbled on the third stage. All in all, this is pretty crazy right now,” Jones, 21, said. “I’m surprised that within these eight to nine races that we’ve had, we’ve transformed this whole team into a winning organization and team.

“I know the organization can win, but for us as a team, that’s pretty cool from what I came from last year to where we are now and being in contention just about every week to win one of these races.”

Jones spent the last two seasons at Richard Childress Racing and failed to score a top-five finish and amassed 15 top-10 finishes in 66 starts.

Already this season, he has a top-five and five top-10 finishes and has had the opportunity to win his first series race.

While Jones has yet to earn a top-10 finish in four series starts at Dover, his JGR organization has been stellar at the track. In 87 series starts at Dover, JGR drivers have 11 wins, 32 top-five and 51 top-10 finishes and nine poles.

“We’re coming off an amazing run at Talladega, so the team and I have a lot of confidence that we can be in contention to run well at Dover this weekend,” Jones said. “I also qualified for the Dash4Cash for the first time in my career, which gives us 100,000 more reasons to want to win this weekend.

“I always compare (Dover) to a roller coaster ride – there aren’t many moments where you can settle down and just ride. Instead, it’s like running a qualifying lap every lap.”