Boris Said and Rajah Caruth join Hendrick for NASCAR Xfinity races

HMS have entered a car in select NXS races so far this year, running five races in total.

All four for Hendrick's Cup stars have gotten behind the wheel of the No. 17 Chevrolet Camaro at some point. William Byron was the first, finishing second at COTA. Kyle Larson then finished third at Sonoma after starting from pole position, followed by Chase Elliott who finished third at Pocono, and Alex Bowman finished ninth at Watkins Glen.

Larson drove the car most recently at Darlington, and is the only driver make multiple starts with the team this year. He finished 38th due to mechanical issues during the race.

Now, the team will enter the car in two additional races. The first will be at the Charlotte Roval on October 7 with road course veteran Boris Said behind the wheel. The 61-year-old is making his first start of the year in any NASCAR division. He has one Xfinity win, coming at Montreal in 2010 when he beat Max Papis in a photo finish.

Boris Said, Motorsports Business Management, Bumper.com Ford Mustang Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

Said will be making his 150th start at the national level of the sport at the Roval. He is a two-time class winner of the Rolex 24 at Daytona (1997 and 1998), and also earned a class victory in the Sebring 12 Hours (1998). Of note, he also won the 24 Hours of Nurburgring in 2005.

Hendrick's seventh and final Xfinity start of the year will come in the season finale at Phoenix Raceway on November 4, this time with Rajah Caruth driving the car. The 21-year-old is currently fulltime in the Truck Series, but has also made 15 Xfinity starts over the past two years. All starts came with Alpha Prime Racing, scoring his career-best finish at Martinsville in 2022, finishing 12th.

He currently sits 17th in the Truck Series standings, scoring three top-tens in the first 20 races.

Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images