Austin Hill to remain with RCR in multi-year deal

Hill, 29, will continue to drive the No. 21 RCR Chevrolet Camaro for the foreseeable future.

The Georgia native has six NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) wins in his career. Four of those victories have come this year alone and he currently leads the regular season standings. His average finish of 7.5 is better than all other Xfinity regulars. He also leads the series in top-fives and top-tens.

This is his second year as a full-time NXS driver, ending the 2022 season sixth in the final standings.

“I’ve found a home at Richard Childress Racing and it’s an honor to be able to continue my career racing for one of the most successful organizations in the garage,” said Hill in a release from the team.

“In looking at the next step of my career, I was presented with several opportunities, but it all came down to being surrounded by racers who want to win, believe in me, and will do their best to give me every opportunity to be successful. I want to thank Richard Childress and everyone at RCR and ECR Engines. I’m excited to race for wins and championships within the NASCAR Xfinity Series for years to come.”

Austin Hill, Richard Childress Racing, Bennett Transportation Chevrolet Camaro Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

Hill also has 122 Truck Series starts, winning a total of eight races and finished as high as fifth in points in 2019.

Additionally, Hill has entered select Cup races over the last two years with a career-best result of 18th at Michigan in 2022.

“Austin Hill has set a benchmark for competitiveness within the garage and has proven to be a talented racer who wants to win,” added Richard Childress, chairman and CEO of Richard Childress Racing. “We’re pleased that Austin has found success at RCR and are looking forward to competing for a championship in 2023, 2024, and beyond.”