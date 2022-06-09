ARCA East champ Sammy Smith to make Xfinity debut with JGR

Listen to this article

Smith, who just turned 18 years old on June 4, will run eight Xfinity Series races with JGR this season, the team announced on Thursday.

Smith’s debut in JGR’s No. 18 Toyota will come July 2 at Road America. He will also compete July 23 at Pocono, Aug. 6 at Michigan, Aug. 20 at Watkins Glen, N.Y., Sept. 10 at Kansas, Sept. 16 at Bristol, Tenn., Oct. 29 at Martinsville, Va., and Nov. 5 at Phoenix.

Pilot Flying J and Allstate Peterbilt Group will serve as primary sponsor partners for Smith’s Xfinity races.

“Sammy has impressed at every level of his racing career,” said Steve DeSouza, Executive Vice President/Xfinity Series for JGR. “We believe Sammy will continue to excel and look forward to supporting him as he expands his 2022 schedule to include eight races in the Xfinity Series with the Joe Gibbs Racing No.18 team led by crew chief Jason Ratcliff.”

ARCA driver Sammy Smith Photo by: Rising Star Management Group

Smith won the 2021 ARCA East title driving for JGR, winning three of eight races and had seen top-10 finishes. He currently leads the 2022 standings as well with three wins – New Smyrna, Pensacola, and Nashville – in the first four races of the season.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to run the No. 18 Toyota GR Supra for Joe Gibbs Racing,” Smith said. “Making the jump to this level is huge for me and my career, and I’m thankful for all of my partners and supporters that have helped me get here.”

The Toyota Racing Development driver from Johnston, Iowa, has competed in four ARCA Menards Series races over the past two seasons earning three top-five finishes, won one pole and led 601 laps.