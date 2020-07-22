Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
-
26 Jul
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix I
05 Aug
-
05 Aug
Next event in
13 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix II
06 Aug
-
06 Aug
Next event in
14 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
19 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
23 Jul
-
23 Jul
Race in
1 day
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Iowa
16 Jul
-
18 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
15 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
FP1 in
21 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
-
21 Nov
Next event in
119 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney II
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
15 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Andy Lally to run Xfinity Series road course races in August

shares
comments
Andy Lally to run Xfinity Series road course races in August
By:
Jul 22, 2020, 9:08 PM

Andy Lally announced via Twitter that he has secured a ride for the upcoming NASCAR Xfinity Series road course races at Daytona and Road America.

Brett Moffitt, Our Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Robery B Our
#44 Magnus Racing Lamborghini Huracan GT3: Andy Lally
#44 GRT Magnus Lamborghini Huracan GT3, GTD: John Potter, Andy Lally, Spencer Pumpelly, Marco Mapelli
Brett Moffitt, Our Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Fr8 Auctions

Lally, 45, is an accomplished sports car racer who currently pilots a Lamborghini Huracan with Magnus Racing in the GTD class of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

The five-time Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona class winner is no stranger to NASCAR. He's started 38 Cup, 11 Xfinity and 14 Truck Series races in his career and was named NCS Rookie of the Year in 2011.

His best result across all three divisions was a fifth-place finish with the Xfinity Series at Mid-Ohio in 2017.

Lally has joined forces with Our Motorsports and will pilot the No. 02 Chevrolet at Road America and the Daytona RC in August. The car is normally driven by Brett Moffitt, pho placed as high as fifth at Talladega this year.

Lally tweeted Wednesday:

 
 
Kyle Busch disqualified from Xfinity race; Cindric inherits win

Previous article

Kyle Busch disqualified from Xfinity race; Cindric inherits win

Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR XFINITY
Drivers Andy Lally
Teams Our Motorsports
Author Nick DeGroot

Trending Today

Injured Marquez evaluating shock Jerez MotoGP return this weekend
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news
2h

Injured Marquez evaluating shock Jerez MotoGP return this weekend

Radio rule stopped Mercedes from easing Hamilton's stall concerns
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Radio rule stopped Mercedes from easing Hamilton's stall concerns

Honda drivers "really shocked" by Supra race pace
Super GT Super GT / Breaking news

Honda drivers "really shocked" by Supra race pace

Ferrari restructures F1 technical department over 2020 slump
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari restructures F1 technical department over 2020 slump

Horner “struggles to understand” Albon criticism
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Horner “struggles to understand” Albon criticism

Vettel joins call for F1 drivers to organise pre-race kneel
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel joins call for F1 drivers to organise pre-race kneel

Norris explains McLaren car strip down picture
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Norris explains McLaren car strip down picture

Supercars wary of pre-Bathurst quarantine
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars wary of pre-Bathurst quarantine

Latest news

Andy Lally to run Xfinity Series road course races in August
NSXF NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news
48m

Andy Lally to run Xfinity Series road course races in August

Kyle Busch disqualified from Xfinity race; Cindric inherits win
NSXF NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Kyle Busch disqualified from Xfinity race; Cindric inherits win

Kyle Busch holds off Cindric in OT for 10th Texas Xfinity win
NSXF NASCAR XFINITY / Race report

Kyle Busch holds off Cindric in OT for 10th Texas Xfinity win

Austin Cindric sweeps Kentucky Xfinity doubleheader, fight erupts
NSXF NASCAR XFINITY / Race report

Austin Cindric sweeps Kentucky Xfinity doubleheader, fight erupts

Trending

1
MotoGP

Injured Marquez evaluating shock Jerez MotoGP return this weekend

2h
2
Formula 1

Radio rule stopped Mercedes from easing Hamilton's stall concerns

3
Super GT

Honda drivers "really shocked" by Supra race pace

4
Formula 1

Ferrari restructures F1 technical department over 2020 slump

5
Formula 1

Horner “struggles to understand” Albon criticism

Latest news

Andy Lally to run Xfinity Series road course races in August
NSXF

Andy Lally to run Xfinity Series road course races in August

Kyle Busch disqualified from Xfinity race; Cindric inherits win
NSXF

Kyle Busch disqualified from Xfinity race; Cindric inherits win

Kyle Busch holds off Cindric in OT for 10th Texas Xfinity win
NSXF

Kyle Busch holds off Cindric in OT for 10th Texas Xfinity win

Austin Cindric sweeps Kentucky Xfinity doubleheader, fight erupts
NSXF

Austin Cindric sweeps Kentucky Xfinity doubleheader, fight erupts

Austin Cindric earns first Xfinity oval win at Kentucky
NSXF

Austin Cindric earns first Xfinity oval win at Kentucky

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.