Previous
A.J. Allmendinger wins pole for Road America Xfinity race

A.J. Allmendinger wins pole for Road America Xfinity race

A.J. Allmendinger wins pole for Road America Xfinity race
By:
Aug 24, 2019, 4:37 PM

A.J. Allmendinger will try for his first win of the 2019 Xfinity Series season starting from the pole.

Allmendinger's average lap speed of 109.792 mph topped Matt DiBenedetto (109.382 mph) to claim the pole for Saturday's CTECH Manufacturing 180 at Road America.

In his fourth series start of the season for Kaulig Racing, it's Allmendinger's first pole. He is coming off a third-place finish a few weeks ago at Mid-Ohio.

"I'm very satisfied. I feel our chances are better to win this week," Allmendinger said. "The guys back at the shop have done a lot of work trying to get better than we were in the first two (road course) races.

"Good start, but we still have a lot of work to do."

Austin Cindric, who has won the last two series road course event, was third-fastest (109.335 mph). Cole Custer and Noah Gragson rounded out the top-five.

The rest of the top-10 starters: Tyler Reddick, Justin Haley, Justin Allgaier, Jeremy Clements and Chase Briscoe. 

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 10 United States A.J. Allmendinger  Chevrolet 1 2'12.731     109.792
2 18 United States Matt DiBenedetto  Toyota 1 2'13.229 0.498 0.498 109.382
3 22 United States Austin Cindric  Ford 1 2'13.286 0.555 0.057 109.335
4 00 United States Cole Custer  Ford 1 2'13.648 0.917 0.362 109.039
5 9 United States Noah Gragson  Chevrolet 1 2'13.907 1.176 0.259 108.828
6 2 United States Tyler Reddick  Chevrolet 1 2'13.948 1.217 0.041 108.794
7 11 United States Justin Haley  Chevrolet 1 2'14.117 1.386 0.169 108.657
8 7 United States Justin Allgaier  Chevrolet 1 2'14.203 1.472 0.086 108.588
9 51 United States Jeremy Clements  Chevrolet 1 2'14.411 1.680 0.208 108.420
10 98 United States Chase Briscoe  Ford 1 2'14.551 1.820 0.140 108.307
11 21 United States Kaz Grala  Chevrolet 1 2'14.573 1.842 0.022 108.289
12 20 United States Christopher Bell  Toyota 1 2'15.881 3.150 1.308 107.247


 

About this article

Series NASCAR XFINITY
Event Road America
Drivers A.J. Allmendinger , Matt DiBenedetto
Author Jim Utter

