A.J. Allmendinger wins pole for Road America Xfinity race

Allmendinger's average lap speed of 109.792 mph topped Matt DiBenedetto (109.382 mph) to claim the pole for Saturday's CTECH Manufacturing 180 at Road America.

In his fourth series start of the season for Kaulig Racing, it's Allmendinger's first pole. He is coming off a third-place finish a few weeks ago at Mid-Ohio.

"I'm very satisfied. I feel our chances are better to win this week," Allmendinger said. "The guys back at the shop have done a lot of work trying to get better than we were in the first two (road course) races.

"Good start, but we still have a lot of work to do."

Austin Cindric, who has won the last two series road course event, was third-fastest (109.335 mph). Cole Custer and Noah Gragson rounded out the top-five.

The rest of the top-10 starters: Tyler Reddick, Justin Haley, Justin Allgaier, Jeremy Clements and Chase Briscoe.



