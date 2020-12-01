Allmendinger to compete for NASCAR Xfinity title in 2021

Allmendinger has raced part-time with Kaulig since 2019, winning on three occasions. Next year, he will join Jeb Burton and Justin Haley as the team intends to run three cars full-time.

The team started as a single-car operation just four years ago and have since won seven races. Allmendinger will pilot the No. 16 Chevrolet Camaro.

“As a part-time driver for Kaulig Racing in the Xfinity series, I have really enjoyed working with all the women and men in the organization these past two years,” Allmendinger said. “The love of showing up to NASCAR races has returned for me, and I truly have enjoyed myself on and off the race track. It starts with Matt Kaulig and (team president) Chris Rice. I can’t thank them enough for giving me a call at the start of 2019 and offering me races that continued into 2020. More than anything, I have really loved being part of the team and watching the growth of the organization, and because of that, the opportunity to come back full time in 2021 was something I just could not pass up.”

Allmendinger ran 11 NXS races in 2020, winning his first NASCAR oval race at Atlanta Motor Speedway in June. Later in October, he won again at the Charlotte Roval.

He is an experienced stock car racer with nearly 400 starts at the Cup level between 2007 and 2018.

Sponsorship details have yet to be announced.

“Having AJ race full time for Kaulig Racing will only elevate our program to another level,” said team president Chris Rice. “I truly believe his veteran experience has helped us in every race he has ever run with us, and that is evident in his finishes. I’m sure he will complement our other two great drivers we already have, as he’s been a great teammate since day one. I love the challenge in front of us to go after the championship in 2021 with all three of our drivers.”

