Subscribe
Previous / Multiple NASCAR Xfinity teams penalized at Daytona
NASCAR XFINITY / Daytona II Race report

Allgaier wins Daytona Xfinity race in thrilling photo finish

Justin Allgaier started Friday night’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Daytona with a penalty and finished with a trip to Victory Lane.

Jim Utter
By:
Race winner Justin Allgaier, JR Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro

Allgaier’s No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet team was one of five that began the race having to serve a pass-through penalty on pit road because of multiple pre-qualifying inspection failures.

The penalty left Allgaier a lap down early, but he eventually made his way back up front and took the lead for the first time on lap 85 of 110.

He lost the lead to Trevor Bayne but reclaimed it when multiple cars in front of him wrecked on a late-race restart.

Allgaier then survived two overtime restarts, including a side-by-side duel with Sheldon Creed on the final lap. He clipped Creed by 0.005 seconds for his second win of the 2023 season and first-ever on a superspeedway.

 

“I’ve wanted to win here so bad, and we’ve been so close,” Allgaier said. “This team, I can’t say enough. To come through the adversity we had to come through and not really be sure we were going to have it at the end.

“We just did all the things we need to do.”

Daniel Hemric ended up third, Parker Kligerman fourth and Cole Custer rounded out the top five.

Completing the top-10 were Parker Retclaff, Ryan Sieg, Anthony Alfredo, Gray Gaulding and Justin Haley.

Stage 1

Austin Hill held off his teammate Creed by 0.143 seconds to take the Stage 1 win. Chandler Smith was third, Brett Moffitt fourth and Alfredo was fifth.

Riley Herbst, who had been complaining of problems with his No. 98 Ford early in the race, fell off the pace on the final lap and was forced to pit road with a blown left-front tire.

Stage 2

Creed grabbed the lead with three laps to go and held off Hill by 0.407 seconds to claim the Stage 2 win, his fourth stage victory of the 2023 season. Custer was third, Sammy Smith fourth and Hemric fifth.

Alfredo got loose and got into Brandon Jones on the frontstretch early in the stage which triggered a multi-car wreck that collected multiple cars, including Joe Graf Jr., Ryan Sieg, Natalie Decker, Connor Mosack and Allgaier.

 

Stage 3

During the break between Stages 2 and 3, all the lead-lap cars pit with Sam Mayer first off pit road with a fuel-only stop. He led the way on the restart with 34 laps remaining in the race.

With 25 laps to go, Bayne maintained a small advantage over Kligerman with Sammy Smith close behind in third.

On lap 82, Mayer – who has won two of the last four series races – used the inside line to power past Bayne and into the lead.

Allgaier grabbed the lead for the first time in the race with 15 laps to go. Bayne got back around him for the top spot on lap 87.

Jeb Burton spun off Turn 4 which triggered an incident that collected three other cars to place the race under caution and set up a restart with two laps to go.

An aggressive block attempt by Bayne on Hill shortly after the restart set off a chain reaction wreck that collected many of the top contenders.

 

Allgaier inherited the lead after the crash and led the way heading into a two-lap overtime.

A multi-car wreck erupted in Turn 3 after the restart which sent the race into a second two-lap overtime and Allgaier still out front.

Cla Driver # Manufacturer Laps Time Interval Pits Points
1 United StatesJUSTIN ALLGAIERJR Motorsports 7 Chevrolet 110 2:12'14.398   6 40
2 United StatesSHELDON CREEDRichard Childress Racing 2 Chevrolet 110 +0.005 0.005 5 54
3 United StatesDANIEL HEMRICKaulig Racing 11 Chevrolet 110 +0.127 0.122 5 44
4 United StatesPARKER KLIGERMANBig Machine Racing Team 48 Chevrolet 110 +0.135 0.008 5 36
5 United StatesCOLE CUSTERStewart-Haas Racing 00 Ford 110 +0.189 0.054 7 42
6
PARKER RETZLAFFJordan Anderson Racing
 31 Chevrolet 110 +0.236 0.047 10 31
7 United StatesRYAN SIEGRSS Racing 39 Ford 110 +0.236 0.000 12 30
8
ANTHONY ALFREDOBJ McLeod Motorsports
 78 Chevrolet 110 +0.250 0.014 6 35
9 United StatesGRAY GAULDINGSS-Green Light Racing 08 Chevrolet 110 +0.313 0.063 5 28
10 United StatesJUSTIN HALEYKaulig Racing 10 Chevrolet 110 +0.400 0.087 9  
11 United StatesJEFFREY EARNHARDTAlpha Prime Racing 45 Chevrolet 110 +0.488 0.088 5 26
12 United StatesJEB BURTONJordan Anderson Racing 22 Chevrolet 110 +0.499 0.011 11 25
13
KYLE SIEGRSS Racing
 28 Ford 110 +1.869 1.370 8 24
14 United StatesJOEY GASEEmerling Gase Motorsports 35 Chevrolet 110 +2.786 0.917 9 23
15 United StatesJORDAN ANDERSONJordan Anderson Racing 27 Chevrolet 110 +3.834 1.048 11 22
16 United StatesGARRETT SMITHLEYJD Motorsports 6 Chevrolet 110 +5.767 1.933 11 21
17 JOSH BERRYJR Motorsports 8 Chevrolet 110 +9.415 3.648 8 20
18 United StatesBRETT MOFFITTAM Racing 25 Ford 110 +23.405 13.990 14 26
19
SAM MAYERJR Motorsports
 1 Chevrolet 110 +43.273 19.868 9 20
20 United StatesKAZ GRALASam Hunt Racing 26 Toyota 109 +1 Lap 1 Lap 8 17
21
SAMMY SMITHJoe Gibbs Racing
 18 Toyota 109 +1 Lap 39.834 8 23
22
CHANDLER SMITHKaulig Racing
 16 Chevrolet 109 +1 Lap 7.296 8 24
23 United StatesAUSTIN HILLRichard Childress Racing 21 Chevrolet 109 +1 Lap 23.791 8 33
24 United StatesRILEY HERBSTStewart-Haas Racing 98 Ford 108 +2 Laps 1 Lap 10 13
25
BLAINE PERKINSOur Motorsports
 02 Chevrolet 108 +2 Laps 5.787 8 12
26 United StatesJEREMY CLEMENTSJeremy Clements Racing 51 Chevrolet 104 +6 Laps 4 Laps 7 14
27 United StatesJOSH WILLIAMSDGM Racing 92 Chevrolet 103 +7 Laps 1 Lap 4 10
28 United StatesJOHN HUNTER NEMECHEKJoe Gibbs Racing 20 Toyota 103 +7 Laps 1.135 6 14
29 United StatesTREVOR BAYNEJoe Gibbs Racing 19 Toyota 103 +7 Laps 0.352 6 13
30 United StatesJJ YELEYSS-Green Light Racing 07 Chevrolet 98 +12 Laps 5 Laps 4 7
31
CAESER BACARELLAAlpha Prime Racing
 44 Chevrolet 92 +18 Laps 6 Laps 6 6
32 United StatesRYAN ELLISAlpha Prime Racing 43 Chevrolet 91 +19 Laps 1 Lap 6 5
33 United StatesKYLE WEATHERMANJD Motorsports 4 Chevrolet 45 +65 Laps 46 Laps 7 4
34
JOE JR.RSS Racing
 38 Ford 42 +68 Laps 3 Laps 6 3
35 United StatesNATALIE DECKEREmerling Gase Motorsports 53 Ford 42 +68 Laps 1'01.955 5 2
36 United StatesBRANDON JONESJR Motorsports 9 Chevrolet 41 +69 Laps 1 Lap 3 6
37
CONNOR MOSACKSam Hunt Racing
 24 Toyota 41 +69 Laps 0.191 3 1
38 ALEX GUENETTEDGM Racing 91 Chevrolet 41 +69 Laps 1.582 3 1

shares
comments

Multiple NASCAR Xfinity teams penalized at Daytona
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Violent airborne wreck sends Ryan Preece to the hospital

Violent airborne wreck sends Ryan Preece to the hospital

NASCAR Cup
Daytona II

Violent airborne wreck sends Ryan Preece to the hospital Violent airborne wreck sends Ryan Preece to the hospital

Buescher wins at Daytona, Wallace takes final NASCAR playoff spot

Buescher wins at Daytona, Wallace takes final NASCAR playoff spot

NASCAR Cup
Daytona II

Buescher wins at Daytona, Wallace takes final NASCAR playoff spot Buescher wins at Daytona, Wallace takes final NASCAR playoff spot

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

Wolff: Ferrari and Mercedes don't see claimed Alpine power deficit

Wolff: Ferrari and Mercedes don't see claimed Alpine power deficit

F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP

Wolff: Ferrari and Mercedes don't see claimed Alpine power deficit Wolff: Ferrari and Mercedes don't see claimed Alpine power deficit

Chase Elliott: 2023 season "hasn't been what I would want"

Chase Elliott: 2023 season "hasn't been what I would want"

NAS NASCAR Cup
Daytona II

Chase Elliott: 2023 season "hasn't been what I would want" Chase Elliott: 2023 season "hasn't been what I would want"

Bubba Wallace "just relieved" after clinching final playoff spot

Bubba Wallace "just relieved" after clinching final playoff spot

NAS NASCAR Cup
Daytona II

Bubba Wallace "just relieved" after clinching final playoff spot Bubba Wallace "just relieved" after clinching final playoff spot

Violent airborne wreck sends Ryan Preece to the hospital

Violent airborne wreck sends Ryan Preece to the hospital

NAS NASCAR Cup
Daytona II

Violent airborne wreck sends Ryan Preece to the hospital Violent airborne wreck sends Ryan Preece to the hospital

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe