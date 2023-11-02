Allgaier on Xfinity title hopes: "This year is different"

Allgaier's NASCAR journey parallels that of Grant Enfinger in Trucks in that both have spent the majority of their careers in one series where they have found success but never won a championship.

Oddly enough, Enfinger once drove for an ARCA Menards Series team owned by Allgaier’s family.

“There would be nothing cooler than the two of us celebrating winning a championship on the same weekend,” Allgaier said.

While Enfinger’s had a steadier path to the Championship 4 in Trucks, Allgaier’s title opportunity came about last Saturday at Martinsville, Va., in dramatic style.

Heading into Turn 3 on the final of 256 laps, Richard Childress Racing teammates Sheldon Creed and Austin Hill got together on the track racing for the lead.

The move opened the door for Allgaier to dive inside of Creed and the two raced fender-to-fender to the checkered flag, where Allgaier came away with the win and automatic advancement to the title race. Creed and Hill were both eliminated from the playoffs.

Now Allgaier, with 13-plus seasons and 23 wins in the Xfinity Series, suddenly has a legitimate opportunity to add a championship to his resume. His previous best finish was runner-up in the 2020 season.

“I’ve said this many a times, but I don’t know that a championship would define a career for me,” Allgaier said. “I’ve been more than blessed to be in his sport for as long as I have, driven some amazing race cars and had some amazing people around me.

“I just feel like this year is different. Sitting under the (late-race) red flag at Martinsville truly was probably the best thing that ever happened. I looked at the odds of making the final four. I gave myself a five-percent chance, and that’s probably being a little bit generous.

“I don’t know if there’s any destiny in it, but in order to win a championship, you’ve got to be in the final four. If the five percent doesn’t happen last week at Martinsville, I don’t even have a shot at it. I think that’s truly something for me that does go a long way.”

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images Sheldon Creed, Richard Childress Racing, Whelen Chevrolet Camaro, Justin Allgaier, JR Motorsports, Hellmann's Chevrolet Camaro

While Allgaier and his No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet team have had some hiccups along the way, they have been among the most consistent teams in performance.

He’s amassed four wins this year – with two coming in the playoffs – and led 643 laps, second-most in the series behind John Hunter Nemechek, who has seven wins.

Joining Allgaier and Nemechek in Saturday’s championship battle are Allgaier’s JRM teammate, Sam Mayer, and Stewart-Haas Racing’s Cole Custer. It’s a very competitive field with the four drivers totaling 17 victories.

“Whether we win or we don’t win, this year has been phenomenal. We’ve had fast race cars. Shoot, I’ve made more mistakes in 2023 than I’ve made probably in entire career combined — pit road speeding penalties and just dumb stuff,” Allgaier said.

“But when I look at the cars that we’ve brought to the race track, this is arguably the most speed week-in, week-out, and a lot of it just comes down to preparation for me.”

Capitalizing on every opportunity

The outcome of Martinsville provided the perfect example.

“I knew we weren’t in position to win the race,” he said. “We didn’t have the car to win the race. But my team stayed relevant. They stayed behind me, they kept pushing me, and we had a five-percent chance, and we came out with a win.

“When I sat under that red flag and I knew we didn’t have a shot at it, it kind of changed my perception of the season, and it’s all for the better.

“I feel like I come here with a new invigoration to be successful and to win races, and it’s good.”