Alfredo secures NASCAR Xfinity ride with Our Motorsports for 2024

Alfredo, who competed for Our Motorsports in 2022, will return to the organization next year and compete full-time in the Xfinity Series driving the No. 5 Chevrolet.

The 24-year-old native of Ridgefield, Conn., has made a combined 136 starts in NASCAR’s three national series – Cup, Xfinity and Trucks.

He competed the past two seasons in Xfinity, driving for owner B.J. McLeod in 2023. He ended the year with a pair of top-10 finishes and was 20th in the final season standings.

While with Our Motorsports in 2022, Alfredo won one pole, had four top-10 finishes and was 15th in the series standings. He earned his career-best finish of third in the 2020 season while driving for Richrd Childress Racing.

Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images Anthony Alfredo, Our Motorsports, Dude Wipes Chevrolet Camaro

“I am thrilled about the opportunity to return to Our Motorsports and drive the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro,” Alfredo said. “Chris (Our, team owner), Mary, Vic and their families have been working hard to build a competitive program.

“We all have the will to win, and I believe in the team of people we are putting together.”

Founded by Massachusetts businessman, Chris Our, Our Motorsports began as a sideline venture of racing modifieds at various tracks in the New England region.

Following successful seasons that included national wins, Our Motorsports moved to NASCAR competition in 2020 with the formation of an Xfinity team.

“We are very excited to welcome Anthony back to Our Motorsports,” said Our. “We have the same goals and with the experience he has, we know we can excel in 2024.”

Dude Wipes will serve as a primary sponsor for Alfredo’s ride. The 33-race campaign will kick off with the Feb. 17 season opener at Daytona Beach International Speedway.