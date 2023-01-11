Alfredo joins McLeod for full NASCAR Xfinity schedule in 2023
Anthony Alfredo has confirmed his plans for the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.
Alfredo will be back fulltime once again, this time driving for B.J. McLeod Motorsports (BJMM) in the No. 78 Chevrolet Camaro.
The 23-year-old ended last year 15th in the championship standings, posting one top-five and four top-tens.
Alfredo also has one complete NASCAR Cup Series season under his belt, running the full schedule in 2021 and finishing as high as tenth in a race at Talladega.
"I am truly grateful for the opportunity BJ, Jessica and all of BJ McLeod Motorsports have given me. We have great sponsors and long term partners that we are proud to keep working with as well." said Alfredo. "It wouldn't be possible without them, Team Dillon Management, and all of my supporters. One of the most exciting things is that I will be working with my same crew members from last year which will be crucial to our success since we can continue to build off of what we have learned together. We are all excited to get this season underway!"
The ARCA East race winner joins a team that has never won at the Xfinity level, but has competed with various different drivers over the past few years. The team's best result came at COTA in 2021 with former Cup champion Kevin Harvick, who placed fourth.
"We are thrilled to welcome Anthony to the team! His experience & results in both the Xfinity and Cup series over the past few years is very valuable and we know he will be a great asset to BJ McLeod Motorsports". said BJMM's B.J. McLeod, who himself competes full-time in the Cup Series.
