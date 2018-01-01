Alex Labbe welcomes new partner for Watkins Glen Xfinity race

Alex Labbe, the reigning Canadian NASCAR Pinty’s Series champion, will be driving the DGM Racing No. 36 Chevrolet with Larue Snowblowers sponsorship this Saturday in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Zippo 200 at Watkins Glen International.

Larue Snowblowers are the makers of industrial strength snowblowing equipment used at airports and cities in Canada and throughout the world.

The company has been a partner of Labbe since 2013 when he started to race Late Models in his native Quebec and is a partner for a sixth consecutive season.

The 25-year-old racer is currently 19th in the point standings during his rookie season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Labbe has raced karts early in his career, and he hopes that this experience will serve him well in his maiden Xfinity race on a road course.

“I’m so honored to have Larue Snowblowers on our Chevrolet this weekend,” said Labbe. “They have been with me in my racing career since Day 1 in Québec and I’m so happy that I can help bring awareness of their company to everyone in NASCAR in the United States.

“I can’t wait to compete this weekend on the road course. We have three of our next four races on a road course and I hope I can use my previous experience on road courses to our advantage as we continue to race for our first top-10 finish in the series and it would be great to do it with Larue Snowblowers on our car.”