Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Download your apps

All me
Global
Tickets Shop
Next
NASCAR XFINITY / Watkins Glen / Breaking news

Alex Labbe welcomes new partner for Watkins Glen Xfinity race

shares
comments
Alex Labbe welcomes new partner for Watkins Glen Xfinity race
By: René Fagnan
36m ago

Canadian Alex Labbe will get the support of a new partner this weekend competing in the NASCAR Xfinity race on the Watkins Glen road course.

Alex Labbé, DGM Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Can-Am / Wholey / Cyclops Gear
Alex Labbé, DGM Racing Chevrolet Camaro
Alex Labbé, DGM Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Can-Am / Wholey / Cyclops Gear
Alex Labbé, DGM Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Can-Am / Wholey / Cyclops Gear

Alex Labbe, the reigning Canadian NASCAR Pinty’s Series champion, will be driving the DGM Racing No. 36 Chevrolet with Larue Snowblowers sponsorship this Saturday in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Zippo 200 at Watkins Glen International.

Larue Snowblowers are the makers of industrial strength snowblowing equipment used at airports and cities in Canada and throughout the world.

The company has been a partner of Labbe since 2013 when he started to race Late Models in his native Quebec and is a partner for a sixth consecutive season.

The 25-year-old racer is currently 19th in the point standings during his rookie season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Labbe has raced karts early in his career, and he hopes that this experience will serve him well in his maiden Xfinity race on a road course.

“I’m so honored to have Larue Snowblowers on our Chevrolet this weekend,” said Labbe. “They have been with me in my racing career since Day 1 in Québec and I’m so happy that I can help bring awareness of their company to everyone in NASCAR in the United States.

“I can’t wait to compete this weekend on the road course. We have three of our next four races on a road course and I hope I can use my previous experience on road courses to our advantage as we continue to race for our first top-10 finish in the series and it would be great to do it with Larue Snowblowers on our car.”

Next NASCAR XFINITY article

Next article

Christopher Bell is chasing history at Watkins Glen

Christopher Bell is chasing history at Watkins Glen

About this article

Series NASCAR XFINITY
Event Watkins Glen
Drivers Alex Labbé
Author René Fagnan
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Norris says year away from McLaren is an option
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Norris says year away from McLaren is an option

13m ago
F1 stewards influenced by drivers' reputation - Haas Article
Formula 1

F1 stewards influenced by drivers' reputation - Haas

Hamilton wants Mercedes qualifying improvement Article
Formula 1

Hamilton wants Mercedes qualifying improvement

Latest videos
Xfinity series race: Bristol in 15 16:41
NASCAR XFINITY

Xfinity series race: Bristol in 15

Fantasy fastlane: Bristol pre-race update 01:26
NASCAR XFINITY

Fantasy fastlane: Bristol pre-race update

News in depth
Christopher Bell is chasing history at Watkins Glen
NASCAR XFINITY

Christopher Bell is chasing history at Watkins Glen

NASCAR Roundtable: Watkins Glen will give others a chance to shine
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Roundtable: Watkins Glen will give others a chance to shine

Christopher Bell takes Xfinity win in thrilling finish at Iowa
NASCAR XFINITY

Christopher Bell takes Xfinity win in thrilling finish at Iowa

Leave Us Your Feedback
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.