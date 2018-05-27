Alex Labbe: “I didn’t want to pass out in the car”

NASCAR Xfinity Series rookie driver back home in Quebec after stepping out of the car yesterday at Charlotte Motor Speedway due to health concerns.

Alex Labbe is back home resting in Quebec today after getting checked out in North Carolina hospital after Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The rookie of the year contender was running in the top 20 when he was forced to pit just after the end of Stage 2 due to a severe headache and dehydration.

“That is probably the worst headache I’ve ever had and I thought I was going to pass out,” said Labbe. “I didn’t want to fall out of the seat while on the track so I thought it would be best to get out of the car before I had an accident.”

Labbe was treated at the infield care center at Charlotte Motor Speedway and later transported to a local hospital for further tests. He was released Saturday evening and returned to Quebec.

“I feel better today and I was cleared to race next weekend at Pocono and I plan on being there,” said Labbe. “All the tests came back okay and I’m ready to get back in the car and race this weekend at Pocono.”