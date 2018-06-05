Alex Bowman joins GMS Racing for Michigan Xfinity race

Alex Bowman will be the latest driver to get an opportunity behind the wheel of the No. 23 GMS Racing Chevrolet Camaro.

Bowman, 25, will be making his first NXS appearance of 2018 this Saturday at Michigan International Speedway, a series where he has 52 career starts and one victory. ISM Connect will serve as the primary sponsor this weekend.

“I want to thank GMS Racing for letting me race the No. 23 Chevrolet this weekend in Michigan,” said Bowman. “Last time I was in the Xfinity race at the track, we started on the pole and I was able to lead some laps. I am looking forward to this weekend and what we can do on track with the No. 23 team.”

GMS Racing has brought in several drivers to fill-in for Spencer Gallagher while he completes NASCAR's road to recovery program after being suspended for violating the substance abuse policy.

Bowman's Hendrick Motorsports teammate on the Cup side, Chase Elliott, drove the No. 23 in the last two races, finishing runner-up to Kyle Busch at Pocono Raceway. CWTS championship leader Johnny Sauter also piloted the car at Dover, finishing sixth.

Additional drivers for the remaining races will be announced at a later date, per a release from the team.