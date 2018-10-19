Sign in
NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Spencer Gallagher to step away from NASCAR competition

Tim Southers
By: Tim Southers
26m ago

Spencer Gallagher announced at Kansas Speedway that he’ll step away from driving at the end of the season to focus on GMS Racing operations.

Race winner Spencer Gallagher, GMS Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Allegiant
Spencer Gallagher, who has made more than 115 starts in the three NASCAR national series announced Friday that he’s stepping away from driving at the end of the 2018 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

The 28 year-old Las Vegas native will finish the season in the Xfinity Series before calling it quits on his career behind the wheel.

Gallagher scored his lone national series win to date earlier this season at Talladega Superspeedway and has collected three top-five finishes in his best season so far on the national stage.

The year has been an up and down one for the driver as he was suspended by NASCAR and had to participate in the NASCAR wellness program shortly after his maiden win. He returned to competition several weeks later after completing the program.

Series NASCAR XFINITY

Series NASCAR XFINITY
Drivers Spencer Gallagher
Teams GMS Racing
Author Tim Southers
Article type Breaking news

