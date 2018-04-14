Five things to watch in Saturday's Xfinity race at Bristol

The NASCAR Xfinity Series returns to action on Saturday at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, which will be the first of four with the $100,000 Dash4Cash bonus on the line.

Here are five things to watch in the Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300 (1 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1):

Four drivers – Christopher Bell, Daniel Hemric, Cole Custer and Ryan Preece – are eligible to win a $100,000 bonus from Xfinity’s Dash4Cash program in Saturday’s race. Whichever of the four drivers finished highest in the race will win the bonus. In addition, the top four finishers in the race who have declared for Xfinity Series drivers points will be eligible for the next bonus net weekend at Richmond, Va. Of the four drivers, Hemric is the only one who is a previous Dash4Cash winner, taking home the big check from Bristol last season with a fifth-place finish.

Ty Majeski will make his first series start of the season this weekend in Roush Fenway’s No. 60 Ford, which he is sharing this season with Austin Cindric and Chase Briscoe. Majeski has never raced at Bristol but did tested at the track a few weeks ago. Majeski has made three previous starts in the series with a best finish of 10th in last year’s season finale at Homestead, Fla.

Team Penske’s No. 22 Ford Mustang team led by crew chief Brian Wilson is looking for its fourth consecutive victory. It took home wins at Phoenix, California and Texas with three different drivers. Cindric has been tapped this weekend to pilot the No. 22 at Bristol, and if he wins, the No. 22 team will become the first to accomplish the feat with four different drivers.

Two drivers – Shane Lee and Tony Mrakovich – are making their Xfinity Series debut this weekend. Lee, 24, is driving the No. 3 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing. He finished third in the ARCA series standings last season. Mrakovich, 19, will be driving the No. 28 Ford for JGL Racing. He has two top-10 finishes in four ARCA series starts.

The father-son combination of Joe and John Hunter Nemechek will be racing against each other this weekend, the first time they have done so in the Xfinity Series. It will be Joe Nemechek’s 431st series start and John Hunter’s third. Joe will be driving the No. 15 JD Motorsports Chevrolet and John Hunter will be in the No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet.