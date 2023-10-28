2023 NASCAR Xfinity Championship 4 grid set

Words can't properly describe the insanity that was the finish of Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity race at Martinsville. A red flag and an overtime restart set up an unbelievable two-lap dash to the checkered flag..

Richard Childress Racing team-mates Austin Hill and Sheldon Creed slammed doors all around the half-mile short track in the battle for the win.

After shoving Hill out of the way, Hill then spun in a violent crash that collected several cars. Allgaier got underneath Creed, and won the race in a dramatic photo finish. The margin was just 0.032s, putting Allgaier into the Championship 4.

Cole Custer joined him as the final transfer, plowing through the chaos on the frontstretch and destroying his own car in the process.

Hill, Creed, Chandler Smith, and Sammy Smith were all eliminated. Smith was upset with his own Joe Gibbs Racing team-mate John-Hunter Nemechek, feeling that he impeded his efforts in the closing laps of the race.

Advancing into the Championship 4

Sam Mayer - No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

Best Points Result: 7th in 2022

Photo by: Lesley Ann Miller / Motorsport Images Race winner Sam Mayer, JR Motorsports, Accelerate Pros Talent Chevrolet Camaro

John-Hunter Nemechek - No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Best Points Result: 7th in 2019

Photo by: Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images Race winner John Hunter Nemechek, Joe Gibbs Racing, Romco Equipment Toyota Supra

Cole Custer - No. 00 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Best Points Result: 2nd in 2018 and 2019

Photo by: Ben Earp / NKP / Motorsport Images Race winner Cole Custer, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang

Justin Allgaier - No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

Best Points Result: 2nd in 2020

Photo by: Lesley Ann Miller / Motorsport Images Justin Allgaier, JR Motorsports, BRANDT Chevrolet Camaro in victory lane