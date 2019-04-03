New races on 2020 NASCAR Xfinity and Truck series schedules
NASCAR released its 2020 Xfinity and Gander Outdoors Truck series schedules and they, too, offer some changes.
For just the second time in 25 years the Xfinity Series will race at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, competing at the track as the final playoff cut-off race for all three series in its new slot as the penultimate race in the playoffs.
The Trucks will race under the lights on Friday, Oct. 30, with the Xfinity Series making its return on Saturday, Oct. 31.
Likewise, Richmond (Va.) Raceway plays a prominent role in both schedules.
The Trucks will return to Richmond for the first time since 2005, while the newly-renovated raceway will play host to the regular season finale in the Xfinity Series to set the field for the 12-driver playoff field.
“The NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series were both built on short track racing, and it is important that short tracks remain a prominent part of our series schedules,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR managing director of racing operations and international development.
“We returned to our roots in many ways with today’s announcement. Martinsville and Richmond were part of the original Xfinity and Gander Trucks schedules, and we’re excited for their return as part of a strong overall slate.”
As announced as part of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series schedule unveil, ISM Raceway near Phoenix will host the championship race for all three national series.
The Xfinity Series will hit the ‘road’ a little earlier in 2020, as Mid-Ohio moves up in the schedule to May 30. Two new cutoff races will face the Xfinity Series drivers during the playoffs, with the Charlotte Roval (Oct. 10) and Martinsville set to pare the field from 12 to eight to four.
Gateway Motorsports Park will host the playoff opener for Trucks on Aug. 21, part of a postseason reshuffle that will feature two new cutoff races. The Round of 8 will culminate with a race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway (Sept. 17), and the Round of 6 will end with Martinsville.
Once again, both series will open Daytona International Speedway, with Trucks kicking off their season on Feb. 14, with the Xfinity Series following on Feb. 15. Both series will then immediately head to Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Both series will also take part in the historic Cup Series double-header at Pocono Raceway. Trucks will race on Saturday, June 27, with the Xfinity Series on June 28.
While the Cup Series is off for a two-week break in the summer, the Truck Series’ annual stop at the Eldora Speedway dirt track will take place on Thursday, July 30. The Xfinity Series will fill the void during the second weekend with short-track action at Iowa Speedway (Aug. 1).
2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule
|
Saturday, Feb. 15
|
Daytona International Speedway
|
Saturday, Feb. 22
|
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
|
Saturday, Feb. 29
|
Auto Club Speedway
|
Saturday, March 7
|
ISM Raceway
|
Saturday, March 14
|
Atlanta Motor Speedway
|
Saturday, March 21
|
Homestead-Miami Speedway
|
Saturday, March 28
|
Texas Motor Speedway
|
Saturday, April 4
|
Bristol Motor Speedway
|
Saturday, April 25
|
Talladega Superspeedway
|
Saturday, May 2
|
Dover International Speedway
|
Saturday, May 23
|
Charlotte Motor Speedway
|
Saturday, May 30
|
Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
|
Saturday, June 6
|
Michigan International Speedway
|
Saturday, June 13
|
Iowa Speedway
|
Saturday, June 20
|
Chicagoland Speedway
|
Sunday, June 28
|
Pocono Raceway
|
Saturday, July 4
|
Indianapolis Motor Speedway
|
Friday, July 10
|
Kentucky Speedway
|
Saturday, July 18
|
New Hampshire Motor Speedway
|
Saturday, Aug. 1
|
Iowa Speedway
|
Saturday, Aug. 8
|
Road America
|
Saturday, Aug. 15
|
Watkins Glen International
|
Saturday, Aug. 22
|
Dover International Speedway
|
Friday, Aug. 28
|
Daytona International Speedway
|
Saturday, Sept. 5
|
Darlington Raceway
|
Friday, Sept. 11
|
Richmond Raceway
|
Friday, Sept. 18
|
Bristol Motor Speedway
|
Saturday, Sept. 26
|
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
|
Saturday, Oct. 10
|
Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval
|
Saturday, Oct. 17
|
Kansas Speedway
|
Saturday, Oct. 24
|
Texas Motor Speedway
|
Saturday, Oct. 31
|
Martinsville Speedway
|
Saturday, Nov. 7
|
ISM Raceway
2020 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series
|
DATE
|
TRACK
|
Friday, Feb. 14
|
Daytona International Speedway
|
Friday, Feb. 21
|
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
|
Saturday, March 14
|
Atlanta Motor Speedway
|
Friday, March 20
|
Homestead-Miami Speedway
|
Friday, March 27
|
Texas Motor Speedway
|
Saturday, April 18
|
Richmond Raceway
|
Friday, May 1
|
Dover International Speedway
|
Friday, May 15
|
Charlotte Motor Speedway
|
Saturday, May 30
|
Kansas Speedway
|
Friday, June 5
|
Texas Motor Speedway
|
Friday, June 12
|
Iowa Speedway
|
Friday, June 19
|
Chicagoland Speedway
|
Saturday, June 27
|
Pocono Raceway
|
Thursday, July 9
|
Kentucky Speedway
|
Thursday, July 30
|
Eldora Speedway
|
Saturday, Aug. 8
|
Michigan International Speedway
|
Friday, Aug. 21
|
Gateway Motorsports Park
|
Sunday, Sept. 6
|
Canadian Tire Motorsport Park
|
Thursday, Sept. 17
|
Bristol Motor Speedway
|
Friday, Sept. 25
|
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
|
Saturday, Oct. 3
|
Talladega Superspeedway
|
Friday, Oct. 30
|
Martinsville Speedway
|
Friday, Nov. 6
|
ISM Raceway
About this article
|Series
|NASCAR XFINITY , NASCAR Truck
|Author
|Jim Utter
breaking news