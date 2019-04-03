Sign in
NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

New races on 2020 NASCAR Xfinity and Truck series schedules

New races on 2020 NASCAR Xfinity and Truck series schedules
By:
52m ago

NASCAR released its 2020 Xfinity and Gander Outdoors Truck series schedules and they, too, offer some changes.

Start action
Restart action
Race action
Race action
Christopher Bell, Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota leads Kyle Busch, Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota at the start
Race action
Ben Rhodes, ThorSport Racing, Ford F-150 FEI World Equestrian Games and Noah Gragson, Kyle Busch Motorsports, Toyota Tundra Safelite AutoGlass green flag start

For just the second time in 25 years the Xfinity Series will race at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, competing at the track as the final playoff cut-off race for all three series in its new slot as the penultimate race in the playoffs.

The Trucks will race under the lights on Friday, Oct. 30, with the Xfinity Series making its return on Saturday, Oct. 31.

Likewise, Richmond (Va.) Raceway plays a prominent role in both schedules.

The Trucks will return to Richmond for the first time since 2005, while the newly-renovated raceway will play host to the regular season finale in the Xfinity Series to set the field for the 12-driver playoff field.

“The NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series were both built on short track racing, and it is important that short tracks remain a prominent part of our series schedules,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR managing director of racing operations and international development.

“We returned to our roots in many ways with today’s announcement. Martinsville and Richmond were part of the original Xfinity and Gander Trucks schedules, and we’re excited for their return as part of a strong overall slate.”

As announced as part of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series schedule unveil, ISM Raceway near Phoenix will host the championship race for all three national series.

The Xfinity Series will hit the ‘road’ a little earlier in 2020, as Mid-Ohio moves up in the schedule to May 30. Two new cutoff races will face the Xfinity Series drivers during the playoffs, with the Charlotte Roval (Oct. 10) and Martinsville set to pare the field from 12 to eight to four.

Gateway Motorsports Park will host the playoff opener for Trucks on Aug. 21, part of a postseason reshuffle that will feature two new cutoff races. The Round of 8 will culminate with a race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway (Sept. 17), and the Round of 6 will end with Martinsville.

Once again, both series will open Daytona International Speedway, with Trucks kicking off their season on Feb. 14, with the Xfinity Series following on Feb. 15. Both series will then immediately head to Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Both series will also take part in the historic Cup Series double-header at Pocono Raceway. Trucks will race on Saturday, June 27, with the Xfinity Series on June 28.

While the Cup Series is off for a two-week break in the summer, the Truck Series’ annual stop at the Eldora Speedway dirt track will take place on Thursday, July 30. The Xfinity Series will fill the void during the second weekend with short-track action at Iowa Speedway (Aug. 1).

2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule

Saturday, Feb. 15

Daytona International Speedway

Saturday, Feb. 22

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Saturday, Feb. 29

Auto Club Speedway

Saturday, March 7

ISM Raceway

Saturday, March 14

Atlanta Motor Speedway

Saturday, March 21

Homestead-Miami Speedway

Saturday, March 28

Texas Motor Speedway

Saturday, April 4

Bristol Motor Speedway

Saturday, April 25

Talladega Superspeedway

Saturday, May 2

Dover International Speedway

Saturday, May 23

Charlotte Motor Speedway

Saturday, May 30

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

Saturday, June 6

Michigan International Speedway

Saturday, June 13

Iowa Speedway

Saturday, June 20

Chicagoland Speedway

Sunday, June 28

Pocono Raceway

Saturday, July 4

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Friday, July 10

Kentucky Speedway

Saturday, July 18

New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Saturday, Aug. 1

Iowa Speedway

Saturday, Aug. 8

Road America

Saturday, Aug. 15

Watkins Glen International

Saturday, Aug. 22

Dover International Speedway

Friday, Aug. 28

Daytona International Speedway

Saturday, Sept. 5

Darlington Raceway

Friday, Sept. 11

Richmond Raceway

Friday, Sept. 18

Bristol Motor Speedway

Saturday, Sept. 26

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Saturday, Oct. 10

Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval

Saturday, Oct. 17

Kansas Speedway

Saturday, Oct. 24

Texas Motor Speedway

Saturday, Oct. 31

Martinsville Speedway

Saturday, Nov. 7

ISM Raceway

2020 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series

DATE

TRACK

Friday, Feb. 14

Daytona International Speedway

Friday, Feb. 21

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Saturday, March 14

Atlanta Motor Speedway

Friday, March 20

Homestead-Miami Speedway

Friday, March 27

Texas Motor Speedway

Saturday, April 18

Richmond Raceway

Friday, May 1

Dover International Speedway

Friday, May 15

Charlotte Motor Speedway

Saturday, May 30

Kansas Speedway

Friday, June 5

Texas Motor Speedway

Friday, June 12

Iowa Speedway

Friday, June 19

Chicagoland Speedway

Saturday, June 27

Pocono Raceway

Thursday, July 9

Kentucky Speedway

Thursday, July 30

Eldora Speedway

Saturday, Aug. 8

Michigan International Speedway

Friday, Aug. 21

Gateway Motorsports Park

Sunday, Sept. 6

Canadian Tire Motorsport Park

Thursday, Sept. 17

Bristol Motor Speedway

Friday, Sept. 25

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Saturday, Oct. 3

Talladega Superspeedway

Friday, Oct. 30

Martinsville Speedway

Friday, Nov. 6

ISM Raceway

 

Goodyear debuts new tire combo at Bristol for Cup and Xfinity

Goodyear debuts new tire combo at Bristol for Cup and Xfinity
