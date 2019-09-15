2019 NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff grid set
shares
comments
Sep 15, 2019, 2:15 AM
The playoff grid for the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs has been set with 12 drivers ready to do battle for the 2019 title.
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|Wins
|Points
|1
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|6
|2,055
|2
|Cole Custer
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|6
|2,044
|3
|Tyler Reddick
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|5
|2,044
|4
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|2
|2,017
|5
|Chase Briscoe
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|1
|2,012
|6
|Justin Allgaier
|JR Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|0
|2,012
|7
|Michael Annett
|JR Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|1
|2,009
|8
|Noah Gragson
|JR Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|0
|2,005
|9
|Brandon Jones
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|0
|2,004
|10
|Justin Haley
|
Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|0
|2,003
|11
|Ryan Sieg
|Ryan Sieg Racing
|Chevrolet
|0
|2,001
|12
|John-Hunter Nemechek
|GMS Racing
|Chevrolet
|0
|2,000
Next article
Previous article
NASCAR Las Vegas complete weekend schedule
Next article
Reddick fuel gamble pays off with Las Vegas Xfinity win
Load comments
About this article
|Series
|NASCAR XFINITY
|Event
|Las Vegas II
2019 NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff grid set
shares
comments
NASCAR XFINITY Next session
12 Sep - 14 Sep
Trending
Schedule
Formula 1
- Formula 1
- MotoGP
- WEC
Tickets
Powered by
Powered by
|
19 SepTickets
|
26 SepTickets
|
10 OctTickets
|
24 OctTickets
|
31 OctTickets
|
14 NovTickets