NASCAR XFINITY / Las Vegas II / Breaking news

2019 NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff grid set

shares
comments
2019 NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff grid set
Sep 15, 2019, 2:15 AM

The playoff grid for the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs has been set with 12 drivers ready to do battle for the 2019 title.

Position Driver Team Manufacturer  Wins Points
1 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 6 2,055
2 Cole Custer Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 6 2,044
3  Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 5 2,044
4  Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 2 2,017
5  Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 1 2,012
6  Justin Allgaier JR Motorsports Chevrolet 0 2,012
7  Michael Annett JR Motorsports Chevrolet 1 2,009
8  Noah Gragson JR Motorsports Chevrolet 0 2,005
9  Brandon Jones Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 0 2,004
10  Justin Haley

Kaulig Racing

 Chevrolet 0 2,003
11  Ryan Sieg Ryan Sieg Racing Chevrolet 0 2,001
12 John-Hunter Nemechek GMS Racing Chevrolet 0 2,000
