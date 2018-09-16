2018 NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff grid set
The playoff grid for the NASCAR Xfinity Series has been set, with 12 drivers ready to do battle for the 2018 title.
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|Wins
|Points
|1
|Justin Allgaier
|JR Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|5
|2,039
|2
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|4
|2,032
|3
|Elliott Sadler
|JR Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|0
|2,011
|4
|Cole Custer
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|0
|2,011
|5
|Tyler Reddick
|JR Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|1
|2,010
|6
|Ross Chastain
|JD Motorsports/Chip Ganassi Racing
|Chevrolet
|1
|2,010
|7
|Daniel Hemric
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|0
|2,010
|8
|Brandon Jones
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|0
|2,006
|9
|Matt Tifft
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|0
|2,003
|10
|Ryan Truex
|
Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|0
|2,003
|11
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske/Roush Fenway Racing
|Ford
|0
|2,001
|12
|Ryan Reed
|Roush Fenway Racing
|Ford
|0
|2,000
