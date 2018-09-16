Sign in
NASCAR XFINITY / Las Vegas II / Breaking news

2018 NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff grid set

Nick DeGroot
Sep 16, 2018, 2:02 AM
Sep 16, 2018, 2:02 AM

The playoff grid for the NASCAR Xfinity Series has been set, with 12 drivers ready to do battle for the 2018 title.

Position Driver Team Manufacturer  Wins Points
1 Justin Allgaier JR Motorsports Chevrolet 5 2,039
2 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 4 2,032
3 Elliott Sadler JR Motorsports Chevrolet 0 2,011
4 Cole Custer Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 0 2,011
5 Tyler Reddick JR Motorsports Chevrolet 1 2,010
6 Ross Chastain JD Motorsports/Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet 1 2,010
7 Daniel Hemric Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 0 2,010
8 Brandon Jones Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 0 2,006
9 Matt Tifft Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet  0 2,003
10 Ryan Truex

Kaulig Racing

 Chevrolet 0 2,003
11 Austin Cindric Team Penske/Roush Fenway Racing Ford 0 2,001
12 Ryan Reed Roush Fenway Racing Ford 0 2,000
Series NASCAR XFINITY
Event Las Vegas II
Author Nick DeGroot
Article type Breaking news

