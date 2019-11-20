Top events
NASCAR Truck / Breaking news

Zane Smith joins GMS Racing's growing 2020 Truck Series roster

shares
comments
Zane Smith joins GMS Racing's growing 2020 Truck Series roster
By:
Nov 20, 2019, 12:06 AM

Zane Smith is the latest addition to GMS Racing’s ever-expanding 2020 NASCAR Truck Series roster.

Zane Smith, JR Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro PatientPop
Zane Smith, JR Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro PatientPop
Zane Smith, JR Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

The team announced Tuesday Smith, 20, would compete fulltime in the Truck Series in 2020. Sponsorship and a truck number for Smith will be announced at a later date.

Smith will join Brett Moffitt, Tyler Ankrum and Sheldon Creed as fulltime teammates next season. Sam Mayer will drive a fifth truck in a partial schedule.

“When I got the offer from Mike Beam asking me to run a truck full-time for GMS Racing, I couldn’t pass up the opportunity,” Smith said in a statement. “GMS is a championship-caliber team and to be a part of an organization like theirs is a once in a lifetime opportunity. 

“I’m looking forward to working with (crew chief Kevin) Manion again. He has a lot of experience and I know we will be a great team.”

Read Also:

Smith competed in 10 Xfinity Series races this past season with JR Motorsports, with a best finish of fifth on two occasions. 

He has made one previous Truck start, finishing fifth in 2018 with DGR-Crosley at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway. Manion served as Smith’s crew chief for that race.

“I am really excited to join GMS Racing and Zane for the 2020 season,” Manion said. “With GMS Racing’s championship-caliber equipment and Chevrolet support, we have all the resources to win some races and be in the hunt for the 2020 championship.

“I got the opportunity to crew chief Zane in his first Gander Trucks start in 2018 at Gateway and we worked really well together. I’m looking forward to seeing what we can accomplish next season.”

Series NASCAR Truck

Series NASCAR Truck
Drivers Zane Smith
Author Jim Utter

NASCAR Truck Next session

Homestead

Homestead

13 Nov - 15 Nov

