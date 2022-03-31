Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Zane Smith uses four-wide move to claim COTA Truck win
NASCAR Truck / Bristol News

USAC midget champ Buddy Kofoid enters Bristol Trucks dirt race

Reigning USAC Midget National champion Buddy Kofoid will make his first NASCAR start in the April 16 Trucks race at the Bristol (Tenn.) Dirt Track.

Jim Utter
By:
USAC midget champ Buddy Kofoid enters Bristol Trucks dirt race
Listen to this article

Kofoid, a 20-year-old native of California, will drive the No. 51 Toyota for Kyle Busch Motorsports on the dirt-covered half-mile oval.

For the Bristol Dirt Race, Kofoid is slated to drive the same chassis that Martin Truex Jr. led 105 laps en route to his victory in the inaugural Bristol Trucks dirt race last season.

“Getting the opportunity to race the best equipment in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series is a huge step in my career and I can’t thank Kyle Busch Motorsports, Mobil 1 and Toyota enough for giving me this chance,” Kofoid said.

“To be making my Truck Series debut in such a unique event at an iconic venue like Bristol Motor Speedway is going to be really cool.”

USAC midget national champion Buddy Kofoid

USAC midget national champion Buddy Kofoid

Photo by: Kyle Busch Motorsports

Kofoid won the 2021 USAC midget title behind six wins. He also won nine feature races in the Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget Series and several other high-profile midget races.

In addition, he also began transitioning to pavement racing, running more than 10 Late Model races, highlighted by his third-place finish in the Pro Late Model division at the All-American 400 in Nashville, Tenn.

Kofoid is off to a strong start to the 2022 dirt season, out-dueling reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson to win his qualifying night feature at the Chili Bowl. He went on to finish fourth main event.

He has already scored two victories across the first three events of the Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget schedule, including Toyota’s 400th national dirt midget victory March 25 at I-44 Riverside Speedway. After four events in the USAC Midget National championship standings, the reigning champion sits second in the standings.

KBM’s No. 51 Truck team is fourth in the 2022 series owner’s standings. Corey Heim became the 17th different KBM driver to win a Truck race with his victory earlier this month in the No. 51 at Atlanta.

shares
comments
Zane Smith uses four-wide move to claim COTA Truck win
Previous article

Zane Smith uses four-wide move to claim COTA Truck win
Load comments
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Chase Briscoe sees "a lot of comers and goers" with Next Gen car COTA
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Chase Briscoe sees "a lot of comers and goers" with Next Gen car

NASCAR suspends Bubba Wallace's crew chief, two others COTA
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR suspends Bubba Wallace's crew chief, two others

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Charlotte October testing Prime
NASCAR Cup

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

USAC midget champ Buddy Kofoid enters Bristol Trucks dirt race
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck

USAC midget champ Buddy Kofoid enters Bristol Trucks dirt race

Zane Smith uses four-wide move to claim COTA Truck win
Video Inside
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck

Zane Smith uses four-wide move to claim COTA Truck win

NASCAR Truck COTA results: Zane Smith wins
Video Inside
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck

NASCAR Truck COTA results: Zane Smith wins

NASCAR crew chief indefinitely suspended after re-arrest
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck

NASCAR crew chief indefinitely suspended after re-arrest

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.