Tyler Dippel has been indefinitely suspended by NASCAR

A NASCAR spokesman confirmed Friday evening the 19-year-old native of Walllkill, N.Y., has been suspended for actions detrimental to stock car racing, including a violation of the sport’s code of conduct.

Dippel was scheduled to compete in Sunday’s Chevrolet Silverado 250 at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in Bowmanville, Ontario.

There was no immediate word from Young’s Motorsports about a replacement driver.

Dippel missed the playoffs but is currently 13th in the series standings with one top-five and three top-10 finishes. He finished a career-best third at Michigan earlier this month.