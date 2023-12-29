Ty Dillon lands full-time NASCAR Truck ride for 2024
Ty Dillon will return to full-time competition in the NASCAR Truck Series for the first time in more than a decade when he joins the Rackley W.A.R. organization for the 2024 season.
Dillon, the 31-year-old grandson of Hall of Fame team owner Richard Childress, will drive Rackley’s No. 25 Chevrolet next season, beginning with the season-opener at Daytona in February.
Dillon, who competed last season in the Cup Series with Spire Motorsports, last competed full-time in Trucks in 2013, when he finished with a pair of wins and runner-up in the season standings driving for Richard Childress Racing.
“Ty’s exceptional talent is a perfect fit for our team as we elevate our engineering and technological capabilities to new heights.,” said team president and COO Willie Allen. “We’re investing in cutting-edge technology and innovative engineering to ensure Ty has one the most competitive trucks on the track.
“This season marks a new chapter for our team. We’re ready to showcase our progress and for a championship run. We look forward to making this season the new benchmark in our racing history.”
As part of the agreement with Dillon, Rackley Roofing Co. Inc. will return to serve as primary sponsor for 16 races in 2024. Additional sponsors will be announced at a later date.
“I’m excited to go back to the Truck Series and compete in the series that got it all started for me,” Dillon said. “I have a lot of good memories from earlier in my career with winning races and poles, and our goal is to create more this season.
“Rackley W.A.R. has built a solid foundation and it’s an honor to be a part of taking them to the winning level they want to be at. I’m very appreciative of this opportunity and ready to get started in Daytona.”
Dillon replaces driver Matt DiBenedetto, who spent much of the 2023 season with the team before departing prior to the final three races of the year.
Dillon debuted in Trucks in 2011, finishing 18th, third and sixth in three starts. That same year, he won the ARCA Menards Series championship behind seven wins.
In a combined 58 Truck starts in his career, which included two full-time seasons before moving to the Xfinity Series, Dillon earned three wins, 20 top-five and 36 top-10 finishes. His most recent start came in the 2021 season.
In just its third season, Rackley W.A.R. made its first playoff appearance in 2023, earning 13 top 10 finishes and ending ninth in owner points.
“I believe we have put a team together with Ty Dillon behind the wheel of the No. 25 Chevrolet Silverado, where great things are in store in 2024 for this team, our sponsors and everyone who supports this organization, including Chevrolet Motorsports,” said team CEO Curtis Sutton.
In the time since he last raced full-time in the series, Dillon has made a combined 402 starts in the Xfinity and Cup series.
