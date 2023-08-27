Truck playoff leader Majeski faces multiple NASCAR penalties
NASCAR Truck playoff leader Ty Majeski has been hit with multiple penalties due to inspection failures, and more could be on the way.
Majeski, who won the opening race in the Truck playoffs Aug. 11 at Indianapolis Raceway Park, failed pre-qualifying inspection multiple times over two days at The Milwaukee Mile.
NASCAR finally completed the inspection of Majeski’s No. 98 ThorSport Racing Ford on Sunday morning.
As the result of what it called a “technical infraction,” NASCAR ejected the team’s crew chief, Joe Shear, from Sunday’s qualifying and race.
NASCAR also confiscated a right-rear tire off the No. 98 and will transport it back to its R&D Center in Concord, N.C., for further evaluation. The team will not be allowed to add to its tire allotment for the event.
In addition, Majeski will have to start from the rear of Sunday’s race and will have to serve a pass-through penalty on pit road once he has taken the green flag. The race is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. ET Sunday.
NASCAR officials said any additional penalties to the team for the issue will be announced early this week.
Majeski’s win at IRP had already locked him into the second round of the Truck playoffs regardless of his finish at Milwaukee or Kansas.
2022 NASCAR Phoenix finale - Start time, how to watch, schedule & more
2022 NASCAR Phoenix finale - Start time, how to watch, schedule & more 2022 NASCAR Phoenix finale - Start time, how to watch, schedule & more
NASCAR Truck Series Championship 4 grid set
NASCAR Truck Series Championship 4 grid set NASCAR Truck Series Championship 4 grid set
Ty Majeski joins Niece Motorsports for 2020 Truck campaign
Ty Majeski joins Niece Motorsports for 2020 Truck campaign Ty Majeski joins Niece Motorsports for 2020 Truck campaign
Latest news
Alonso explored his “overtake of the month” in Dutch GP practice
Alonso explored his “overtake of the month” in Dutch GP practice Alonso explored his “overtake of the month” in Dutch GP practice
Honda, Dixon want 2024 IndyCar hybrid to be driver operated
Honda, Dixon want 2024 IndyCar hybrid to be driver operated Honda, Dixon want 2024 IndyCar hybrid to be driver operated
10 things we learned from the 2023 F1 Dutch Grand Prix
10 things we learned from the 2023 F1 Dutch Grand Prix 10 things we learned from the 2023 F1 Dutch Grand Prix
Novalak 'didn't know I was in lead' of Dutch F2 race until safety car was deployed
Novalak 'didn't know I was in lead' of Dutch F2 race until safety car was deployed Novalak 'didn't know I was in lead' of Dutch F2 race until safety car was deployed
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.