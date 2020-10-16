Top events
Previous
NASCAR Truck / Breaking news

2012 NASCAR Truck Series champion James Buescher to make return

shares
comments
By:

James Buescher will make his NASCAR Truck Series return on October 25 at Texas Motor Speedway

Buescher, 30, will pilot the FHE FracLock Chevrolet Silverado for Niece Motorsports.

The Texas native hasn't started a Truck race since 2015 and won the series championship back in 2012. His cousin Chris currently races full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Buescher has six wins at the Truck level and one in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

“I am thankful for everyone at Niece Motorsports and FHE for believing in me and providing me this opportunity to get back behind the wheel and once again showcase my talents,” said Buescher.  “When I exited the sport back in 2015, it was not on my own terms.  We had a lot going on at home in 2015, sometimes you have to take a step back and pay attention to God’s plan for your life.  Right now, everything has fallen into place to come back and race at my home track at Texas Motor Speedway, and I could not be more excited!  It’s going to be challenging after more than five years away from racing, but I am up for the challenge and can’t wait for the green flag to drop.”

Since stepping away from NASCAR competition, Buescher has become a realtor in the Houston, Texas area with his wife Kris. Together they run The Buescher Group at Compass Real Estate.

“We are thankful to have James join the team in Texas,” said general manager Cody Efaw.  “James has a tremendous amount of experience in the Truck Series and at Texas Motor Speedway.  We are excited for the wealth of knowledge and talent that he’ll bring to the table.”

Niece Motorsports has brought in several unique names in recent weeks including Travis Pastrana, Conor Daly and Trevor Bayne.

The team has three Truck wins, all coming in 2019 with Ross Chastain.

Zane Smith to remain with GMS Racing for 2021 season

About this article

Series NASCAR Truck
Drivers James Buescher
Author Nick DeGroot

