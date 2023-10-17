Trevor Bayne to run NASCAR Truck race at Homestead

Bayne, 32, has competed in races across all three national divisions of the sport. Although he's a winner of two Xfinity races, he is most well-known for his dramatic victory in the 2011 Daytona 500 while driving the iconic No. 21 Wood Brothers machine.

His last Cup start came in 2018, and since then Bayne has run select Xfinity races with Joe Gibbs Racing.

He only has eight starts in the Truck Series, all coming during the 2020 season. Bayne scored one top-five and two top-tens, finishing as high as second.

This weekend, he will drive the No. 25 Rackley W.A.R. Chevrolet. The team recently parted ways with Matt DiBenedetto, and put Chandler Smith in the truck at Talladega.

"I definitely didn’t see this coming two weeks ago," said Bayne in a release from the team. "This deal came together rather quickly. Willie Allen and Curtis Sutton have been working very hard over the past few years to improve their truck program. The results have shown all season with their consistent top-10 runs.

“I look forward to working together with crew chief Chad Kendrick and the Rackley W.A.R. team and produce a strong run this weekend. Homestead-Miami has always been good to me, including last season when we were on the pole and ran sixth in the Xfinity race. I’m thankful to the group for the opportunity to be back behind the wheel."

Added Rackley W.A.R. president Willie Allen: "The team is definitely looking forward to our partnership with Trevor for Homestead-Miami,” said Willie Allen, president of Rackley W.A.R. “Trevor brings a lot of very good experience to the table, and he will be a good measuring stick to help evaluate some of the things we are working on moving forward.”

The team has yet to reveal its driver for the season finale at Phoenix Raceway.