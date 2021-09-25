Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Ford unveils new-look F-150 for 2022 NASCAR Truck Series
NASCAR Truck / Las Vegas II Breaking news

Toyota unveils new look for NASCAR Truck in 2022

By:

Toyota has unveiled a new design for its NASCAR Truck Series entry in 2022.

Toyota unveils new look for NASCAR Truck in 2022

The Toyota Tundra TRD Pro will hit the track next February in the third tier of NASCAR's national divisions. 

Toyota has been a part of the NASCAR Truck Series since 2004, winning the manufacturer's title 11 times since then.

“The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series has always been extremely important to Toyota not only in our history, but our focus at our dealerships,” said Paul Doleshal, group manager of motorsports for Toyota Motor North America. “The launch of the new Tundra is a really exciting time for our entire organization so to be able to reflect that new styling in our NASCAR Tundra with the TRD Pro design is a reflection of the importance of the series to all of us and allows us to continue ensuring our on-track production resembles its production counterparts that can be found in our Toyota showrooms.”

Ford revealed their new-look F-150 for the NCWTS earlier this week as well.

Read Also:

Toyota continues to rack up the wins and has six teams in the ten-driver playoffs this year, five of which advanced into the Round of 8. 

“All of us at Kyle Busch Motorsports are proud to have carried the Toyota Tundra badging since we started this race team,” said Kyle Busch, team owner of Kyle Busch Motorsports. “Toyota and TRD are always working with us to ensure we’re as competitive as possible on the race track, but also ensuring that the body styling of our Tundras matches what fans can buy in their dealerships. The new Tundra is really aggressive looking and it’s great to see that reflected in our NASCAR Tundras with the TRD Pro badging for the 2022 season.

shares
comments
Ford unveils new-look F-150 for 2022 NASCAR Truck Series

Previous article

Ford unveils new-look F-150 for 2022 NASCAR Truck Series
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why Verstappen has taken an F1 engine penalty and Hamilton hasn't

12 h
2
Supercars

Former Supercars driver accused of drug trafficking

1 d
3
World Superbike

Opinion: Why Davies was the right rider in the wrong era

16 h
4
IndyCar

Miles: IndyCar’s “clear focus is on North America”

46 min
5
NASCAR Truck

Toyota unveils new look for NASCAR Truck in 2022

1 h
Latest news
Toyota unveils new look for NASCAR Truck in 2022
NSTR

Toyota unveils new look for NASCAR Truck in 2022

1 h
Ford unveils new-look F-150 for 2022 NASCAR Truck Series
NSTR

Ford unveils new-look F-150 for 2022 NASCAR Truck Series

Sep 23, 2021
Chandler Smith advances in Truck playoffs with Bristol win
Video Inside
NSTR

Chandler Smith advances in Truck playoffs with Bristol win

Sep 17, 2021
NASCAR Truck champ Sheldon Creed moving to Xfinity Series
NSXF

NASCAR Truck champ Sheldon Creed moving to Xfinity Series

Sep 14, 2021
Sheldon Creed opens Trucks playoffs with back-to-back wins
NSTR

Sheldon Creed opens Trucks playoffs with back-to-back wins

Sep 5, 2021
Latest videos
Creed after Gateway win: ‘Biggest thing to do is keep winning’ 01:11
NASCAR Truck
Aug 23, 2021

Creed after Gateway win: ‘Biggest thing to do is keep winning’

Multiple Truck Series playoff drivers collected in big wreck during the Final Stage 03:22
NASCAR Truck
Aug 23, 2021

Multiple Truck Series playoff drivers collected in big wreck during the Final Stage

The NASCAR Playoffs kick off for the Camping World Truck Series at Gateway 00:51
NASCAR Truck
Aug 23, 2021

The NASCAR Playoffs kick off for the Camping World Truck Series at Gateway

Sheldon Creed wins Truck Series Playoffs opener at Gateway 01:17
NASCAR Truck
Aug 23, 2021

Sheldon Creed wins Truck Series Playoffs opener at Gateway

Austin Hill wins weather-shortened race at Watkins Glen 00:46
NASCAR Truck
Aug 7, 2021

Austin Hill wins weather-shortened race at Watkins Glen

Nick DeGroot More from
Nick DeGroot
'Disappointed' Almirola among the four eliminated from playoffs Bristol II
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

'Disappointed' Almirola among the four eliminated from playoffs

2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff grid is set Bristol
NASCAR XFINITY

2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff grid is set

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion Prime
NASCAR Cup

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Trending Today

Why Verstappen has taken an F1 engine penalty and Hamilton hasn't
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Verstappen has taken an F1 engine penalty and Hamilton hasn't

Former Supercars driver accused of drug trafficking
Supercars Supercars

Former Supercars driver accused of drug trafficking

Opinion: Why Davies was the right rider in the wrong era
World Superbike World Superbike

Opinion: Why Davies was the right rider in the wrong era

Miles: IndyCar’s “clear focus is on North America”
IndyCar IndyCar

Miles: IndyCar’s “clear focus is on North America”

Toyota unveils new look for NASCAR Truck in 2022
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck

Toyota unveils new look for NASCAR Truck in 2022

2021 Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Long Beach IndyCar: Herta tops first practice, Palou shines
IndyCar IndyCar

Long Beach IndyCar: Herta tops first practice, Palou shines

Supercars confirms unprecedented Sydney quadruple header
Supercars Supercars

Supercars confirms unprecedented Sydney quadruple header

Latest news

Toyota unveils new look for NASCAR Truck in 2022
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck

Toyota unveils new look for NASCAR Truck in 2022

Ford unveils new-look F-150 for 2022 NASCAR Truck Series
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck

Ford unveils new-look F-150 for 2022 NASCAR Truck Series

Chandler Smith advances in Truck playoffs with Bristol win
Video Inside
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck

Chandler Smith advances in Truck playoffs with Bristol win

NASCAR Truck champ Sheldon Creed moving to Xfinity Series
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

NASCAR Truck champ Sheldon Creed moving to Xfinity Series

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.