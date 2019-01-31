Timothy Peters joins Niece Motorsports for three Truck races

Veteran Truck Series competitor Timothy Peters has secured a ride for the first three races of the 2019 season, driving the No. 44 Friends of Jaclyn Foundation Niece Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado.

The races take place at Daytona International Speedway, followed by Atlanta Motor Speedway and Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

“I’m really excited for the opportunity to race the first three races for Niece Motorsports,” said Peters. “Al Niece, Cody Efaw and everyone within Niece Motorsports have been working very hard towards the 2019 season, and I’m looking forward to showing what we can accomplish and build in these first three races. Also, it is an honor to represent the Friends of Jaclyn Foundation at Daytona. We hope to bring awareness to children that have been diagnosed with brain tumors and other pediatric cancers. Thanks to everyone that made this opportunity possible. Daytona here we come!”

Peters has 11 wins in the Truck Series and 243 starts between 2005 and 2018. Despite just starting five races last season, he reached victory lane at Talladega Superspeedway with GMS Racing.

“Timothy is a proven winner and we are thrilled to have him on board to start this season,” said General Manager Cody Efaw. “He has a ton of experience in these trucks and obviously a tremendous amount of talent. As a team we are excited about what Timothy brings to the table and look forward to running up front with him behind the wheel.”