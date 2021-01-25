Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
59 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
82 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
25 Mar
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
66 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
32 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
09 Feb
Next event in
14 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
14 Feb
Next event in
19 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
80 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
87 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Algarve
04 Apr
Race in
68 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
01 May
Race in
95 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
26 Feb
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
18 Mar
Next event in
51 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
NASCAR Truck / Breaking news

Timothy Peters back full-time in the NASCAR Truck Series

shares
comments
Timothy Peters back full-time in the NASCAR Truck Series
By:

Timothy Peters joins the newly formed Rackley W.A.R NASCAR Truck Series team for the 2021 season.

The 40-year-old will pilot the No. 25 Rackley Roofing Chevrolet Silverado in his return to fulltime competition this year. Rackley W.A.R is co-owned by Willie Allen and Curtis Sutton and will make their debut in February's season-opener at Daytona International Speedway.

“It has always been a dream to be a NASCAR owner,” Allen said in a release from the team. “We are excited about the all-star team we have assembled. I am thankful to have partnered with Curtis Sutton, as we both are driven to succeed. Our team is assembled with very humble and hungry individuals, and we are a close family who want to achieve greatness.”

Peters is a veteran of the Truck Series with eleven victories in 248 starts. He hasn't run the complete schedule since 2016, but has made at least one start in every season since then.

“The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series has always been special, and to have the opportunity to return to full time competition is a blessing,” Peters said. “I am very grateful to Willie Allen and Curtis Sutton for the opportunity to represent Rackley Roofing and W.A.R. Shocks. Both gentlemen are top-notch people with a singular determination to win on and off the track.”

Chad Kendrick will serve as Peters' crew chief. The duo have worked together in the past, winning at Martinsville in 2009. Kendrick has been atop the pit box in over 260 Truck Series races and called the shots for several current Cup stars as they rose through the ranks.

Related video

Taylor Gray penalized for using cell phone during ARCA test

Previous article

Taylor Gray penalized for using cell phone during ARCA test

Next article

NASCAR releases stage lengths for the 2021 season

NASCAR releases stage lengths for the 2021 season
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Truck
Drivers Timothy Peters
Author Nick DeGroot

Trending Today

Wolff says "curveballs" delaying Hamilton's new contract
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff says "curveballs" delaying Hamilton's new contract

Red Bull, Oreca to supply chassis for Le Mans' hydrogen class
Le Mans Le Mans / Breaking news

Red Bull, Oreca to supply chassis for Le Mans' hydrogen class

McLaren targeting improvement in two key areas in 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren targeting improvement in two key areas in 2021

Jimmie Johnson has “made a big step” says co-driver Kobayashi
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Jimmie Johnson has “made a big step” says co-driver Kobayashi

IMSA Roar: Magnussen leads for Ganassi in FP4
IMSA IMSA / Practice report

IMSA Roar: Magnussen leads for Ganassi in FP4

S5000 breaks 41-year-old record
Video Inside
Other open wheel Other open wheel / Breaking news

S5000 breaks 41-year-old record

Evans struggled to "connect" with new WRC tyres in Monte Carlo
WRC WRC / Breaking news

Evans struggled to "connect" with new WRC tyres in Monte Carlo

Ocon was within 'touching' distance of something special in 2020
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ocon was within 'touching' distance of something special in 2020

Latest news

NASCAR releases stage lengths for the 2021 season
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR releases stage lengths for the 2021 season

Timothy Peters back full-time in the NASCAR Truck Series
NSTR NASCAR Truck / Breaking news

Timothy Peters back full-time in the NASCAR Truck Series

Taylor Gray penalized for using cell phone during ARCA test
ARCA ARCA / Breaking news

Taylor Gray penalized for using cell phone during ARCA test

Taylor Gray likely facing penalties for filming himself testing
ARCA ARCA / Breaking news

Taylor Gray likely facing penalties for filming himself testing

Trending

1
Formula 1

Wolff says "curveballs" delaying Hamilton's new contract

2h
2
Formula 1

McLaren targeting improvement in two key areas in 2021

10h
3
IMSA

Jimmie Johnson has “made a big step” says co-driver Kobayashi

18h
4
Le Mans

Red Bull, Oreca to supply chassis for Le Mans' hydrogen class

3h
5
IMSA

IMSA Roar: Magnussen leads for Ganassi in FP4

1d

Latest news

NASCAR releases stage lengths for the 2021 season

NASCAR releases stage lengths for the 2021 season

NASCAR Cup
1h
Timothy Peters back full-time in the NASCAR Truck Series

Timothy Peters back full-time in the NASCAR Truck Series

NASCAR Truck
1h
Taylor Gray penalized for using cell phone during ARCA test

Taylor Gray penalized for using cell phone during ARCA test

ARCA
Jan 19, 2021
Taylor Gray likely facing penalties for filming himself testing

Taylor Gray likely facing penalties for filming himself testing

ARCA
Jan 16, 2021
NASCAR to require Hailie Deegan to take sensitivity training

NASCAR to require Hailie Deegan to take sensitivity training

NASCAR
Jan 11, 2021

Latest videos

Ben Kennedy highlights 2021 Camping World Truck Series schedule 07:54:26
NASCAR Truck
Nov 19, 2020

Ben Kennedy highlights 2021 Camping World Truck Series schedule

Late-race call leaves Moffitt upset and short of 2020 title 01:14
NASCAR Truck
Nov 7, 2020

Late-race call leaves Moffitt upset and short of 2020 title

New tires give Creed the edge, wins 2020 Trucks title 01:32
NASCAR Truck
Nov 7, 2020

New tires give Creed the edge, wins 2020 Trucks title

Zane Smith’s first Martinsville trip leads to first Championship 4 berth 00:43
NASCAR Truck
Nov 5, 2020

Zane Smith’s first Martinsville trip leads to first Championship 4 berth

Grant Enfinger after Martinsville win: ‘Back bumper got jacked up a lot’ 01:09
NASCAR Truck
Oct 31, 2020

Grant Enfinger after Martinsville win: ‘Back bumper got jacked up a lot’

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.