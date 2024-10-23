Frankie Muniz gets closer to NASCAR dream with full-time ride
The actor, best known for his time on "Malcolm in the Middle" has spent years chasing his NASCAR aspirations with participation in several different series. However, the next step is a big one.
Frankie Muniz, Reaume Brothers Racing, Levrack Ford F-150
Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images
"I'm so excited to announce that I'm going to be racing full-time next year in the NASCAR Truck Series," actor Frankie Muniz said in a video posted by Ford Performance. "I can't wait. I'm so excited to be full-time. We're going to have so much fun next year. I can't wait for you to watch."
Muniz will pilot the No. 33 Reaume Brothers Racing Ford full-time in the NASCAR Truck Series next year, having made his Truck debut with the team a few months ago.
The popular American actor gained notoriety for his role in the sitcom “Malcolm in the Middle,” earning an Emmy Award nomination and two Golden Globe Award nominations. He has since appeared in numerous films and television shows.
The 38-year-old has always had an interest in racing and tried to enter the open-wheel world in the mid-2000s. He spent three years in the Champ Car Atlantic Series, placing as high as fourth and ending the 2009 season ninth in the championship.
In 2023, he entered the stock car world with a full-time ride in the ARCA Menards Series. He ended his rookie season fourth in the championship standings, scoring one top-five and 11 top-tens in 20 starts, with his best result at Michigan where he finished fifth.
This year, he made his debut in both the NASCAR Truck and Xfinity Series. Driving the No. 35 Joey Gase Motorsports Ford Mustang, he competed at Daytona, Portland, and Phoenix. Unfortunately, he failed to qualify for the race at Portland and failed to make it to the finish of the other two races -- Daytona due to a crash, and Phoenix due to a mechanical issue. His best result came at Phoenix where he finished 30th.
He did not hide his frustrations as misfortune continued to follow him in his NASCAR exploits, sounding completely dejected after the Portland DNQ. But his love for the sport is apparent as he keeps coming back for more.
Frankie Muniz, Joey Gase Motorsports, Ford Performance Ford Mustang
Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images
In the Truck Series, he made two starts -- both with Reaume -- piloting the No. 22 truck with a best result of 29th at Kansas. Muniz has also reappeared in the ARCA Menards Series, earning his 12th career top-ten at Talladega when he finished ninth.
Muniz has remained busy outside of the stock car world as well, competing in the Mustang Challenge Series at COTA during the summer, finishing tenth in class and 12th overall.
