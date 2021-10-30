Previous / Austin Hill joins RCR for fulltime NASCAR Xfinity ride in 2022 Next / Zane Smith wins wrecked-marred Martinsville Truck playoff raceNASCAR Truck / Martinsville Breaking news
The four drivers who will fight for the NASCAR Truck Series title
The four drivers who will fight for the NASCAR Truck Series championship at Phoenix Raceway have been decided.
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|Wins
|Best Points Result
|John-Hunter Nemechek
|Kyle Busch Motorsports
|Toyota
|5
|8th (2017, 2018)
|Ben Rhodes
|ThorSport Racing
|Toyota
|2
|5th (2017)
|Matt Crafton
|ThorSport Racing
|Toyota
|0
|1st (2013, 2014, 2019)
|Zane Smith
|GMS Racing
|Chevrolet
|1
|2nd (2020)
shares
comments
Event
Powered by
18+, UK residents only, T&Cs Apply, Gamble Responsibly
Previous article
Austin Hill joins RCR for fulltime NASCAR Xfinity ride in 2022
Next article
Zane Smith wins wrecked-marred Martinsville Truck playoff race
Load comments
The four drivers who will fight for the NASCAR Truck Series title
shares
comments
Latest news
Listen to this article