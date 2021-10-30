Tickets Subscribe
NASCAR Truck / Martinsville Breaking news

The four drivers who will fight for the NASCAR Truck Series title

The four drivers who will fight for the NASCAR Truck Series championship at Phoenix Raceway have been decided.

Driver Team Manufacturer Wins Best Points Result
John-Hunter Nemechek Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota 5 8th (2017, 2018)
Ben Rhodes ThorSport Racing Toyota 2 5th (2017)
Matt Crafton ThorSport Racing Toyota 0 1st (2013, 2014, 2019)
Zane Smith GMS Racing Chevrolet 1 2nd (2020)
