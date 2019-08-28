Dippel has possession of a controlled substance charge dropped

Dippel was suspended by NASCAR before last weekend's race at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park, citing actions detrimental to stock car racing, including a violation of the sport's code of conduct.

Dippel was reportedly charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, but the charges have since been dropped. The 19-year-old posted an update on social media Wednesday, explaining the situation.

"I would like to start by apologizing to my fans, Young's Motorsports, NASCAR, Gander Outdoors, our partners, and my family and friends for the grief this situation has caused. Due to an ongoing investigation we have not been able to speak on the topic until today.

"On August 18, while driving home from the Orange County Fair Speedway, I was pulled-over for changing lanes without proper signal. The trooper asked my passenger and myself if we had been using drugs and we responded with "no" - because we hadn't. The trooper continued to question us and then asked to search the vehicle, which I gave him my consent as I had nothing to hide. In the back of my truck was a friend's backpack who was not with us containing his prescription medication. Because it was in my vehicle, I was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance. Upon my appearance ticket, I contacted NASCAR within hours to inform them of the situation. Due to the NASCAR rule book and code of conduct, they ruled to suspend me indefinitely. I respect their decision.