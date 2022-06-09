Suarez on standby for injured Hocevar for Sonoma Truck race

Listen to this article

Niece Motorsports announced on Wednesday that NASCAR Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez will serve as a standby driver for the team should Hocevar need to get out of the Truck during the race.

“I’m feeling better every day and I’m looking forward to being behind the wheel of the No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet this weekend,” Hocevar, 19, said in a statement. “I’m thankful for Daniel’s willingness to step up this weekend for our No. 42 team.

“None of this is possible without the great partnership Niece Motorsports has formed with Worldwide Express and Trackhouse Racing.”

Hocevar’s No. 42 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet was hit by Derek Kraus’ No. 19 Chevy shortly after the white flag flew in overtime of last weekend’s Truck race at World Wide Technology at Gateway.

Tyler Hill then slammed into the driver’s side door area of Hocevar’s spinning truck, and the No. 45 of Lawless Alan also hit Hocevar’s No. 42 before it came to rest.

Hocevar immediately put his window net down and exited the wreck but was placed on a stretcher before entering the ambulance. He was initially evaluated at the track’s infield care center and then transported to a local hospital before being released to seek care from a specialist regarding an ankle injury.

“I’m happy to help out Carson and the Niece Motorsports No. 42 team this weekend,” said Suárez. “I hope Carson is on his way back to feeling 100 percent.

“I hope he can go out and give Worldwide Express a good show. If they need me in relief, I’ll do my best to get them a good finish.”

Hocevar, who is in his second full-time Truck season, is eighth in series standings. He has three top-five and five top-10 finishes this season and has led 143 laps – fourth-highest in the series.