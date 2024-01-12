Stefan Parsons to run NASCAR Trucks with Henderson

Parsons, 25, will drive the No. 75 Chevrolet Silverado for the team. It's unclear how many races he will drive the truck. The truck will carry sponsorship from Food Country USA.

He is the son of former racer and current broadcaster Phil Parsons, as well as the nephew of NASCAR Hall of Famer Benny Parsons. His father Phil is a veteran of over 200 Cup races and nearly 300 Xfinity, winning one Cup race and two Xfinity races.

Parsons has 11 starts in the NASCAR Truck Series, finishing as high as 17th. He has some experience in the NASCAR Xfinity Series as well, running a total of 65 races with a best finish of eighth.

Henderson ran eight races last year -- seven with Parker Kligerman and one with Sean Hingorani. The team has won two Truck races, both with Kligerman behind the wheel. The first victory came at Talladega in 2017 and then at Mid-Ohio in 2022.

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images Parker Kligerman, Henderson Motorsports, Jack Kite Company Chevrolet Silverado

Parsons posted the following statement on social media: “I’m so excited for the opportunity to drive the Henderson Motorsports No. 75 Chevy this season in the NASCAR Trucks. I’m looking forward to representing Food Country USA and so many other great organizations in our quest for checkered flags. Can’t wait to get to work Daytona!"