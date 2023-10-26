Spire Motorsports adds second Truck entry for Phoenix finale
Spire Motorsports will have two entries in the 2023 NASCAR Truck Series finale, adding Derek Kraus alongside Marco Andretti.
Spire Motorsports has entered select Truck races this year with various drivers, winning at North Wilkesboro with Kyle Larson.
Other 2023 drivers have included Corey LaJoie, Jonathan Davenport, Austin Hill, Layne Riggs, and Carson Kvapil.
All starts have come with the No. 7 Chevrolet, but for the first time, Spire will enter two trucks in the same race next weekend at Phoenix Raceway. Along with Andretti in the No. 7 machine, the team will also enter the No. 77 with Kraus behind the wheel.
With backing from Western States Flooring, Kraus will be back with Spire for the second time this year. He previously competed with the team at Milwaukee, finishing eighth.
Andrew Overstreet will serve as crew chief and Mike Hoffman will serve as the truck chief as part of the organization's technical alliance with JR Motorsports.
“I’m really looking forward to racing at Phoenix with Spire Motorsports and all the guys on that team,” said Kraus in a release from the team. “Phoenix Raceway is one of my favorite races on the schedule, just because of how competitive the track is. I’m thankful to have Western States Flooring on board and looking forward to putting on a good show for that group. We had a good day at Milwaukee earlier this season so hopefully we can pull some notes from that weekend and put them to good use in Phoenix.”
2023 has been a big year for Kraus, who has made seven starts in the Xfinity Series with Kaulig Racing and finished as high as eighth (twice).
He has 75 Truck Series starts since 2018, scoring four top-fives, 27 top-tens and four poles.
“We’re happy to have Derek back in a Spire Motorsports Chevy Silverado next weekend,” said Spire team manager Mike Greci. “He did a nice job when he drove for us at the Milwaukee Mile and we think a lot of that success should translate to Phoenix. He’s incredibly mature for his age and has a knack for getting the most out of his equipment. When the opportunity came about to put him in a second truck for Phoenix, it was kind of all-hands-on-deck to figure out a way to make it happen. He’ll be a great compliment to Marco Andretti and vice versa, so we’re optimistic about the chances for both our trucks.”
Derek Kraus gets lead and stays out front to win K&N opener
Derek Kraus gets lead and stays out front to win K&N opener Derek Kraus gets lead and stays out front to win K&N opener
Derek Kraus spoils Kevin Harvick's California homecoming
Derek Kraus spoils Kevin Harvick's California homecoming Derek Kraus spoils Kevin Harvick's California homecoming
NASCAR releases 2018 schedule for K&N Pro Series West
NASCAR releases 2018 schedule for K&N Pro Series West NASCAR releases 2018 schedule for K&N Pro Series West
Marco Andretti set to make NASCAR oval debut
Marco Andretti set to make NASCAR oval debut Marco Andretti set to make NASCAR oval debut
Hocevar secures 2024 NASCAR Cup ride with Spire Motorsports
Hocevar secures 2024 NASCAR Cup ride with Spire Motorsports Hocevar secures 2024 NASCAR Cup ride with Spire Motorsports
Kyle Busch sells Truck team to Spire Motorsports
Kyle Busch sells Truck team to Spire Motorsports Kyle Busch sells Truck team to Spire Motorsports
Latest news
Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP FP1 rookie run
Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP FP1 rookie run Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP FP1 rookie run
Horner: F1's sprint parc ferme rules are a "joke"
Horner: F1's sprint parc ferme rules are a "joke" Horner: F1's sprint parc ferme rules are a "joke"
2023 F1 Mexican Grand Prix session timings and preview
2023 F1 Mexican Grand Prix session timings and preview 2023 F1 Mexican Grand Prix session timings and preview
Evans: "Incredible" Rovanpera not catchable on pure driving in WRC Central Europe
Evans: "Incredible" Rovanpera not catchable on pure driving in WRC Central Europe Evans: "Incredible" Rovanpera not catchable on pure driving in WRC Central Europe
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.