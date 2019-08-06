Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Pocono
16 Aug
-
18 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Gateway
22 Aug
-
24 Aug
Practice in
2 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
Tickets
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Queensland
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Practice 1 in
1 day
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix I
12 Jul
-
13 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix II
14 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
NASCAR Truck / Breaking news

Sheldon Creed's Truck Series crew chief, two others suspended

shares
comments
Sheldon Creed's Truck Series crew chief, two others suspended
By:
Aug 6, 2019, 11:57 PM

Sheldon Creed will continue his battle for a spot in the Gander Outdoors NASCAR Truck Series playoffs without three key members of his team.

Sheldon Creed, GMS Racing, Chevrolet Silverado Chevrolet Accessories
Sheldon Creed, GMS Racing, Chevrolet Silverado Chevrolet Accessories
Brett Moffitt, GMS Racing, Chevrolet Silverado Arlon Graphics and Sheldon Creed, GMS Racing, Chevrolet Silverado Chevrolet Accessories
Sheldon Creed, JR Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Chevrolet Accessories

On Tuesday, NASCAR suspended Creed’s crew chief, Jeff Stankiewicz, as well as the team’s truck chief, Austin Pollak, and engineer, Jonathan Stewart, for the next three races.

Creed’s No. 2 Truck dropped added ballast on the track during a practice session last Wednesday at Eldora Speedway. The incident is considered a safety violation.

Read Also:

In a statement Tuesday, GMS Racing announced it would not appeal the penalty and named Darren Fraley as interim crew chief of Creed’s team.

Fraley was previously an engineer at GMS Racing in 2018 and helped then-Truck Series driver Justin Haley earn three wins, nine top-five and 18 top-10 finishes en route to advancing to the Championship 4 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

This Saturday’s race is the last chance for drivers to qualify for the Truck Series playoffs. The playoffs open Aug. 15 at Bristol, Tenn. 

Creed is eighth in series points but 11th in the playoff standings. The top eight qualify for the playoffs.

Next article
Alex Tagliani to compete in Mosport Truck race for KBM

Previous article

Alex Tagliani to compete in Mosport Truck race for KBM

Next article

2019 Michigan/Mid-Ohio NASCAR weekend schedules

2019 Michigan/Mid-Ohio NASCAR weekend schedules
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Truck
Drivers Sheldon Creed
Teams GMS Racing
Author Jim Utter

NASCAR Truck Next session

Canadian Tire Motorsport Park

Canadian Tire Motorsport Park

23 Aug - 25 Aug
First Practice Starts in
2 days

Trending

1
Formula 1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

3h
2
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans

3
Formula 1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

Latest news

Currey suspended for violating NASCAR's substance abuse policy
NAS

Currey suspended for violating NASCAR's substance abuse policy

Brett Moffitt wins wild playoff opener for Trucks at Bristol
NSTR

Brett Moffitt wins wild playoff opener for Trucks at Bristol

2019 NASCAR Bristol night race weekend schedule
NAS

2019 NASCAR Bristol night race weekend schedule

Hailie Deegan joins DGR-Crosley for K&N East race at Bristol
NAS

Hailie Deegan joins DGR-Crosley for K&N East race at Bristol

Austin Hill takes wild Michigan Truck win as playoff field set
NSTR

Austin Hill takes wild Michigan Truck win as playoff field set

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.