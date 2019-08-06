Sheldon Creed's Truck Series crew chief, two others suspended
Sheldon Creed will continue his battle for a spot in the Gander Outdoors NASCAR Truck Series playoffs without three key members of his team.
On Tuesday, NASCAR suspended Creed’s crew chief, Jeff Stankiewicz, as well as the team’s truck chief, Austin Pollak, and engineer, Jonathan Stewart, for the next three races.
Creed’s No. 2 Truck dropped added ballast on the track during a practice session last Wednesday at Eldora Speedway. The incident is considered a safety violation.
In a statement Tuesday, GMS Racing announced it would not appeal the penalty and named Darren Fraley as interim crew chief of Creed’s team.
Fraley was previously an engineer at GMS Racing in 2018 and helped then-Truck Series driver Justin Haley earn three wins, nine top-five and 18 top-10 finishes en route to advancing to the Championship 4 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
This Saturday’s race is the last chance for drivers to qualify for the Truck Series playoffs. The playoffs open Aug. 15 at Bristol, Tenn.
Creed is eighth in series points but 11th in the playoff standings. The top eight qualify for the playoffs.
