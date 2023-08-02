Shane van Gisbergen to make NASCAR oval debut in Trucks
Three-time Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen will make his NASCAR oval track debut next weekend at Indianapolis Raceway Park.
Van Gisbergen, who won the Chicago Street Race in his Cup Series debut last month, will compete in the Aug. 11 Truck Series race at IRP driving Niece Motorsports’ No. 41 Chevrolet.
IRP is a 0.686-mile asphalt short track, located in Clermont, Ind., just west of Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Van Gisbergen is already scheduled to compete in the Aug. 13 Cup race on the IMS Road Course with Trackhouse Racing.
“The weekend will certainly be a challenge,” said van Gisbergen. “I’ve seen the Trucks race on television and know it’s very competitive and that I’ll have a lot to learn on a short track at IRP.
“I’m used to doing double-headers in Supercars, but this will be a little bit different. I’m honored to join Niece Motorsports and thrilled at getting a chance to climb in a truck.”
Race winner Shane van Gisbergen, Trackhouse Racing, Chevrolet Camaro
Photo by: David Rosenblum / NKP / Motorsport Images
Van Gisbergen became one of six foreign-born drivers to win a Cup race and the first driver since Johnny Rutherford in 1963 to win on debut. He also became the first New Zealander to ever win a Cup race.
In addition to his three Supercars championships (2016, 2021 and 2022), van Gisbergen has 79 wins and 48 poles positions. He is also a two-time winner of the Bathurst 1000.
“We are so excited and so honored to have Shane drive for us at IRP,” said Niece Motorsports General Manager Cody Efaw. “He’s a legend in Australia and New Zealand, but what he did at Chicago has everyone in America talking about his talent.
“We will help him experience oval racing and I am guessing we will learn a lot from him as well.”
Van Gisbergen recently confirmed he expects to compete full-time in NASCAR beginning in 2024.
Van Gisbergen confirms 2024 NASCAR plans
Van Gisbergen confirms 2024 NASCAR plans Van Gisbergen confirms 2024 NASCAR plans
Busch: Van Gisbergen the favourite for Indy NASCAR race
Busch: Van Gisbergen the favourite for Indy NASCAR race Busch: Van Gisbergen the favourite for Indy NASCAR race
Shane van Gisbergen to run NASCAR Cup race at Indianapolis
Shane van Gisbergen to run NASCAR Cup race at Indianapolis Shane van Gisbergen to run NASCAR Cup race at Indianapolis
Hocevar rallies on new tires to take Richmond Truck win
Hocevar rallies on new tires to take Richmond Truck win Hocevar rallies on new tires to take Richmond Truck win
Hocevar hangs on to Nashville Truck win after late restart
Hocevar hangs on to Nashville Truck win after late restart Hocevar hangs on to Nashville Truck win after late restart
Conor Daly to run NASCAR Truck Series race at Mid-Ohio
Conor Daly to run NASCAR Truck Series race at Mid-Ohio Conor Daly to run NASCAR Truck Series race at Mid-Ohio
Latest news
WRC Finland: Tanak beats Neuville to grab early lead with Super Special win
WRC Finland: Tanak beats Neuville to grab early lead with Super Special win WRC Finland: Tanak beats Neuville to grab early lead with Super Special win
MotoGP riders fear “boring” races as tyre pressure rule comes into force at Silverstone
MotoGP riders fear “boring” races as tyre pressure rule comes into force at Silverstone MotoGP riders fear “boring” races as tyre pressure rule comes into force at Silverstone
AWA lands new Corvettes for two-car, multi-year IMSA GTD program
AWA lands new Corvettes for two-car, multi-year IMSA GTD program AWA lands new Corvettes for two-car, multi-year IMSA GTD program
Why Ben Sulayem pushes on with new team process despite F1 criticisms
Why Ben Sulayem pushes on with new team process despite F1 criticisms Why Ben Sulayem pushes on with new team process despite F1 criticisms
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.