Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
NASCAR Truck Las Vegas Practice report

Sauter, Marks lead Thursday NASCAR Truck practices at Las Vegas

0 shares
Sauter, Marks lead Thursday NASCAR Truck practices at Las Vegas
Get alerts
By: Jim Utter, NASCAR Editor
02/03/2018 01:53

Johnny Sauter, who won his only NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway nearly a decade ago, led the way in Thursday’s final practice session.

Sauter posted an average lap speed of 179.319 mph – the fastest lap of the two sessions – to top the leaderboard in the final 55-minute session in preparation for Friday night’s Stratosphere 200. He was also fourth-fastest in the first session.

Sauter’s first career series win came at Las Vegas in the 2009 season. He has 18 career Truck wins, including a victory in the 2018 season opener at Daytona.

Brett Moffitt, fresh off his victory in last weekend’s race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, was second-fastest in both practice sessions. Moffitt has never competed at Las Vegas in the Truck series previously.

Las Vegas native Noah Gragson was third-fastest in the final session, Stewart Friesen was fourth and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver (and also Las Vegas native) Kyle Busch was fifth.

Cla#DriverManufacturerLapsTimeGapIntervalMph
1 21 united_states Johnny Sauter  Chevrolet 36 30.114     179.319
2 16 united_states Brett Moffitt  Toyota 13 30.154 0.040 0.040 179.081
3 18 united_states Noah Gragson  Toyota 31 30.184 0.070 0.030 178.903
4 52 united_states Stewart Friesen  Chevrolet 15 30.222 0.108 0.038 178.678
5 51 united_states Kyle Busch  Toyota 40 30.255 0.141 0.033 178.483
6 98 united_states Grant Enfinger  Ford 24 30.290 0.176 0.035 178.277
7 88 united_states Matt Crafton  Ford 31 30.319 0.205 0.029 178.106
8 8 united_states John Hunter Nemechek  Chevrolet 29 30.354 0.240 0.035 177.901
9 41 united_states Ben Rhodes  Ford 35 30.404 0.290 0.050 177.608
10 54 united_states Justin Marks  Toyota 33 30.506 0.392 0.102 177.014
11 25 united_states Dalton Sargeant  Chevrolet 24 30.535 0.421 0.029 176.846
12 4 united_states Spencer Davis  Toyota 24 30.558 0.444 0.023 176.713
13 13 united_states Myatt Snider  Ford 26 30.579 0.465 0.021 176.592
14 45 united_states Justin Fontaine  Chevrolet 25 30.584 0.470 0.005 176.563
15 24 united_states Justin Haley  Chevrolet 29 30.611 0.497 0.027 176.407
16 2 united_states Cody Coughlin  Chevrolet 39 30.635 0.521 0.024 176.269
17 02 united_states Austin Hill  Chevrolet 11 30.828 0.714 0.193 175.165
18 3 united_states Jordan Anderson  Chevrolet 19 30.958 0.844 0.130 174.430
19 22 united_states Austin Wayne Self  Chevrolet 31 31.085 0.971 0.127 173.717
20 87 united_states Joe Nemechek  Chevrolet 2 31.144 1.030 0.059 173.388
21 20 france Michel Disdier  Chevrolet 15 31.784 1.670 0.640 169.897
22 15 Robby Lyons  Chevrolet 22 31.994 1.880 0.210 168.782
23 83 united_states Scott Stenzel  Chevrolet 8 32.166 2.052 0.172 167.879
24 33 united_states Josh Reaume  Toyota 12 32.174 2.060 0.008 167.837
25 10 united_states Jennifer Jo Cobb  Chevrolet 16 32.407 2.293 0.233 166.631
26 74 united_states Mike Harmon  Chevrolet 2 33.560 3.446 1.153 160.906
27 63 Bayley Currey  Chevrolet 1 36.346 6.232 2.786 148.572
28 1 united_states Tommy Regan  Chevrolet 1 36.942 6.828 0.596 146.175
29 0 united_states Mike Senica  Chevrolet 11 39.826 9.712 2.884 135.590
30 50 united_states B.J. McLeod  Chevrolet 1 41.326 11.212 1.500 130.668

Justin Marks, making his first start this season with DGR-Crosley Racing, was fastest in the first session with an average lap speed of 178.141 mph.

Moffitt was second, Gragson third, Sauter fourth and Busch fifth.

“I’m excited to be here because I’ve always enjoyed driving these trucks,” Marks said. “A top-10 finish would be great. I came into this going if we could have a good solid night and get a top-10 finish that would be great.”

Cla#DriverManufacturerLapsTimeGapIntervalMph
1 54 united_states Justin Marks  Toyota 21 30.313     178.141
2 16 united_states Brett Moffitt  Toyota 18 30.317 0.004 0.004 178.118
3 18 united_states Noah Gragson  Toyota 31 30.345 0.032 0.028 177.954
4 21 united_states Johnny Sauter  Chevrolet 23 30.347 0.034 0.002 177.942
5 51 united_states Kyle Busch  Toyota 27 30.393 0.080 0.046 177.672
6 41 united_states Ben Rhodes  Ford 19 30.421 0.108 0.028 177.509
7 52 united_states Stewart Friesen  Chevrolet 19 30.485 0.172 0.064 177.136
8 02 united_states Austin Hill  Chevrolet 15 30.511 0.198 0.026 176.985
9 98 united_states Grant Enfinger  Ford 23 30.528 0.215 0.017 176.887
10 4 united_states Spencer Davis  Toyota 24 30.553 0.240 0.025 176.742
11 88 united_states Matt Crafton  Ford 17 30.568 0.255 0.015 176.655
12 2 united_states Cody Coughlin  Chevrolet 25 30.612 0.299 0.044 176.401
13 8 united_states John Hunter Nemechek  Chevrolet 13 30.617 0.304 0.005 176.373
14 25 united_states Dalton Sargeant  Chevrolet 23 30.860 0.547 0.243 174.984
15 24 united_states Justin Haley  Chevrolet 18 30.886 0.573 0.026 174.836
16 45 united_states Justin Fontaine  Chevrolet 23 30.970 0.657 0.084 174.362
17 13 united_states Myatt Snider  Ford 6 31.101 0.788 0.131 173.628
18 49 united_states Wendell Chavous  Chevrolet 11 31.254 0.941 0.153 172.778
19 22 united_states Austin Wayne Self  Chevrolet 10 31.267 0.954 0.013 172.706
20 3 united_states Jordan Anderson  Chevrolet 3 32.486 2.173 1.219 166.225
21 15 Robby Lyons  Chevrolet 3 33.505 3.192 1.019 161.170
22 20 france Michel Disdier  Chevrolet 10 34.705 4.392 1.200 155.597
23 10 united_states Jennifer Jo Cobb  Chevrolet 6 34.795 4.482 0.090 155.195
24 6 united_states Norm Benning  Chevrolet 1 37.302 6.989 2.507 144.764

 

Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series NASCAR Truck
Event Las Vegas
Track Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Drivers Johnny Sauter , Justin Marks
Article type Practice report
0 shares
To the NASCAR Truck main page