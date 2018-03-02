Sauter, Marks lead Thursday NASCAR Truck practices at Las Vegas

Johnny Sauter, who won his only NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway nearly a decade ago, led the way in Thursday’s final practice session.

Sauter posted an average lap speed of 179.319 mph – the fastest lap of the two sessions – to top the leaderboard in the final 55-minute session in preparation for Friday night’s Stratosphere 200. He was also fourth-fastest in the first session.

Sauter’s first career series win came at Las Vegas in the 2009 season. He has 18 career Truck wins, including a victory in the 2018 season opener at Daytona.

Brett Moffitt, fresh off his victory in last weekend’s race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, was second-fastest in both practice sessions. Moffitt has never competed at Las Vegas in the Truck series previously.

Las Vegas native Noah Gragson was third-fastest in the final session, Stewart Friesen was fourth and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver (and also Las Vegas native) Kyle Busch was fifth.

Justin Marks, making his first start this season with DGR-Crosley Racing, was fastest in the first session with an average lap speed of 178.141 mph.

Moffitt was second, Gragson third, Sauter fourth and Busch fifth.

“I’m excited to be here because I’ve always enjoyed driving these trucks,” Marks said. “A top-10 finish would be great. I came into this going if we could have a good solid night and get a top-10 finish that would be great.”