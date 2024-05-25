All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
NASCAR Truck Charlotte
Race report

Sanchez holds off Heim for NASCAR Truck win at Charlotte

Nick Sanchez continued his impressive sophomore season and held off series leader Corey Heim to win Friday night’s NASCAR Truck race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Jim Utter
Jim Utter
Upd:
Nicholas Sanchez, Rev Racing, Gainbridge Chevrolet Silverado

Photo by: Lesley Ann Miller / Motorsport Images

Sanchez, who opened the season with his first career win at Daytona, chased down Christian Eckes to take the lead for the first time with eight of 134 laps remaining.

Sanchez then had to deftly navigate a hard charge from Heim before edging him by 0.507 seconds to earn his second win of the 2024 season. Sanchez also collected a $50,000 bonus as part of the Triple Truck Challenge.

 

“We started off bad (in the race). We knew it. It did not affect us and we went to work,” said Sanchez, who drives the No. 2 Chevrolet for Rev Racing. “It put us in position when it mattered most.

“It’s great to get (win) No. 2.”

Heim, who won the first two stages and a race-high 72 laps, twice had jack issues on pit stops which lost him critical track position and made his road back to the front much more difficult late in the race.

NASCAR later found that the No. 11 TRICON Toyota Tundra of Heim had three loose lug nuts. They were disqualified them from the race, losing their runner-up result.

Stewart Friesen ended up third, Grant Enfinger fourth and Matt Mills rounded out the top five.

Completing the top 10 were Ben Rhodes, Jake Garcia, Kaden Honeycutt, Connor Mosack and Dean Thompson.

Stage 1

Heim quickly grabbed the lead and cruised to the Stage 1 win by 4.194 seconds over Honeycutt. Tanner Gray was third, Rajah Caruth fourth and Ty Majeski completed the top five.

Stage 2

After reclaiming the lead from Tanner Gray early in the stage, Heim went on to take the victory by 4.612 seconds. Chase Purdy was third, Honeycutt fourth and Thompson rounded out the top-five.

Stage 3

Following the break between Stages 2 and 3, the lead lap cars all elected to pit with Heim first off pit road. Honeycutt was penalized for removing equipment during his stop and had to restart from the rear of the field.

Heim led Tanner Gray and Majeski when the race resumed with 67 laps remaining in the race.

As the field entered Turn 3 on the restart, a multi-car truck accident erupted that knocked out Tyler Ankrum and Jeffrey Earnhardt, among others.

 

Heim continued to lead Tanner Gray when the race returned to green on lap 77.

A wreck involving Matt Crafton sent most of the lead lap trucks down pit road for what would be their final stop for new tires and fuel to make it to the finish. Heim’s truck fell off the jack and he fell to back of the field.

Purdy was among those trucks who stayed on the track and inherited the lead with 47 laps to go. With 40 laps remaining, Eckes had moved into the lead and Heim had made his way back up to eighth.

With 20 laps to go, Eckes, Purdy and Honeycutt raced nose-to-tail for the lead but one or more of the drivers was dangerously close on fuel.

Purdy hit the wall with 15 laps remaining which caused a tire to go down and put the race under caution. Several trucks elected to pit, but Eckes remained on the track and in the lead on the restart with nine to go.

Sanchez ran down Eckes and grabbed the lead for the first time in the race with eight laps remaining. On new tires, Heim moved into second with seven to go.

CLA DRIVER # MANUFACTURER LAPS TIME INTERVAL PITS POINTS
1
N. SanchezREV RACING
 2 Chevrolet 134

1:45'40.034

   9 42
2
C. HeimTRICON GARAGE
 11 Toyota 134

+0.507

1:45'40.541

 0.507 7 55
3 S. FriesenHALMAR FRIESEN RACING 52 Toyota 134

+1.277

1:45'41.311

 0.770 8 34
4 G. EnfingerCR7 MOTORSPORTS 9 Chevrolet 134

+1.486

1:45'41.520

 0.209 8 33
5 M. MillsNIECE MOTORSPORTS 42 Chevrolet 134

+3.419

1:45'43.453

 1.933 8 32
6 B. RhodesTHORSPORT RACING 99 Ford 134

+4.159

1:45'44.193

 0.740 7 33
7
J. GarciaTHORSPORT RACING
 13 Ford 134

+6.651

1:45'46.685

 2.492 11 30
8
K. HoneycuttNIECE MOTORSPORTS
 45 Chevrolet 134

+7.709

1:45'47.743

 1.058 10 45
9
C. MosackSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
 7 Chevrolet 134

+8.068

1:45'48.102

 0.359 7 32
10
D. ThompsonTRICON GARAGE
 5 Toyota 134

+8.351

1:45'48.385

 0.283 7 36
11 C. EckesMCANALLY HILGEMANN RACING 19 Chevrolet 134

+9.113

1:45'49.147

 0.762 13 26
12
C. JonesTHORSPORT RACING
 66 Ford 134

+9.464

1:45'49.498

 0.351 10 25
13
T. GrayTRICON GARAGE
 17 Toyota 134

+9.602

1:45'49.636

 0.138 8 24
14 C. PurdySPIRE MOTORSPORTS 77 Chevrolet 134

+9.687

1:45'49.721

 0.085 7 35
15
B. HolmesBRET HOLMES RACING
 32 Chevrolet 134

+9.794

1:45'49.828

 0.107 11 22
16 B. MoffittTRICON GARAGE 1 Toyota 134

+9.990

1:45'50.024

 0.196 9 21
17
R. CaruthSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
 71 Chevrolet 134

+10.394

1:45'50.428

 0.404 7 27
18 T. GrayTRICON GARAGE 15 Toyota 134

+11.489

1:45'51.523

 1.095 7 36
19
M. MasseyYOUNG'S MOTORSPORTS
 02 Chevrolet 134

+11.963

1:45'51.997

 0.474 12 18
20
D. DyeMCANALLY HILGEMANN RACING
 43 Chevrolet 134

+12.573

1:45'52.607

 0.610 13 18
21 S. BoydFREEDOM RACING ENTERPRISES 76 Chevrolet 134

+12.630

1:45'52.664

 0.057 13 16
22
J. WoodMCANALLY HILGEMANN RACING
 91 Chevrolet 134

+13.936

1:45'53.970

 1.306 7 15
23 T. HillHILL MOTORSPORTS 56 Toyota 134

+13.976

1:45'54.010

 0.040 13 14
24 T. MajeskiTHORSPORT RACING 98 Ford 134

+14.491

1:45'54.525

 0.515 6 24
25 T. DillonRACKLEY W.A.R. 25 Chevrolet 134

+16.476

1:45'56.510

 1.985 8 12
26
S. ParsonsHENDERSON MOTORSPORTS
 75 Chevrolet 134

+16.733

1:45'56.767

 0.257 9 11
27 B. CurreyNIECE MOTORSPORTS 41 Chevrolet 134

+19.346

1:45'59.380

 2.613 9 10
28
M. MaggioFLORIDIAN MOTORSPORTS
 21 Ford 134

+22.309

1:46'02.343

 2.963 10 9
29
L. RiggsFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
 38 Ford 133

+1 Lap

1:45'59.927

 1 Lap 7 17
30
M. VillarrealYOUNG'S MOTORSPORTS
 20 Chevrolet 131

+3 Laps

1:46'08.117

 2 Laps 12 7
31
A. LawlessREAUME BROTHERS RACING
 33 Ford 120

+14 Laps

1:41'39.420

 11 Laps 9 6
32 M. CraftonTHORSPORT RACING 88 Ford 119

+15 Laps

1:46'12.069

 1 Lap 12 5
33 T. AnkrumMCANALLY HILGEMANN RACING 18 Chevrolet 67

+67 Laps

48'51.188

 52 Laps 9 4
34 T. MoffittFACTION MOTORSPORTS 46 Chevrolet 65

+69 Laps

48'52.267

 2 Laps 9 3
35
K. McGeeREAUME BROTHERS RACING
 22 Ford 65

+69 Laps

48'52.597

 0.330 9 2
36 J. EarnhardtMOTORSPORTS BUSINESS MANAGEMENT 67 Toyota 65

+69 Laps

48'52.758

 0.161 10 1
Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Former NHRA champ Tanner Gray earns first ARCA win at Charlotte

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jim Utter
More from
Jim Utter
Former NHRA champ Tanner Gray earns first ARCA win at Charlotte

Former NHRA champ Tanner Gray earns first ARCA win at Charlotte

ARCA
Former NHRA champ Tanner Gray earns first ARCA win at Charlotte
Allgaier "the lucky one" as Larson's standby driver for Coke 600

Allgaier "the lucky one" as Larson's standby driver for Coke 600

NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
Allgaier "the lucky one" as Larson's standby driver for Coke 600
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
More from
Nick Sanchez
Sanchez wins, Gray flips in wreck-marred Daytona NASCAR Truck opener

Sanchez wins, Gray flips in wreck-marred Daytona NASCAR Truck opener

NASCAR Truck
Daytona
Sanchez wins, Gray flips in wreck-marred Daytona NASCAR Truck opener
Nick Sanchez left bloodied in fight with Matt Crafton at Talladega

Nick Sanchez left bloodied in fight with Matt Crafton at Talladega

NASCAR Truck
Talladega
Nick Sanchez left bloodied in fight with Matt Crafton at Talladega
Leaders crash as Hocevar earns first Truck win in wild Texas finish

Leaders crash as Hocevar earns first Truck win in wild Texas finish

NASCAR Truck
Texas
Leaders crash as Hocevar earns first Truck win in wild Texas finish

Latest news

F1 team-mates' qualifying battles: Monaco GP

F1 team-mates' qualifying battles: Monaco GP

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP
F1 team-mates' qualifying battles: Monaco GP
F1 Monaco GP: Leclerc beats Piastri to pole; Verstappen sixth

F1 Monaco GP: Leclerc beats Piastri to pole; Verstappen sixth

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP
F1 Monaco GP: Leclerc beats Piastri to pole; Verstappen sixth
Fernandez “crying like a baby” after “very stupid mistake” in Barcelona MotoGP sprint

Fernandez “crying like a baby” after “very stupid mistake” in Barcelona MotoGP sprint

MGP MotoGP
Catalan GP
Fernandez “crying like a baby” after “very stupid mistake” in Barcelona MotoGP sprint
MotoGP Catalan GP: Espargaro wins crazy sprint after last-lap Bagnaia crash

MotoGP Catalan GP: Espargaro wins crazy sprint after last-lap Bagnaia crash

MGP MotoGP
Catalan GP
MotoGP Catalan GP: Espargaro wins crazy sprint after last-lap Bagnaia crash

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global