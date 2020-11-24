Ryan Truex to compete for 2021 Truck title with Niece Motosports

Truex, the 28-year-old younger brother of former Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr., ran nine races with Niece during the 2020 season with his best finish of 12th coming at Las Vegas and Kansas.

While the younger Truex has extensive NASCAR experience, the 2021 season will only be the third in which he has had the opportunity to run a full schedule in a national series – Cup, Xfinity and Trucks.

“Last season was really a learning year for me with this team,” said Truex, who will drive the No. 40 Chevrolet. “I feel like we learned a ton every week. We adjusted to working with no track time prior to racing, and I feel like we made our equipment better throughout the course of the year.

“I am excited about the continuity we will be able to build, competing week-in and week-out. I’m thankful to Marquis Spas for their support this season and as we move into next season.”

Read Also: John Hunter Nemechek joins KBM for 2021 Truck season

Truex, who ran fulltime in Trucks in 2017, has two poles, 10 top-five and 19 top-10 finishes in 51 starts in the series. In addition, he’s made 78 starts in Xfinity and 26 in the Cup series.

“As a team, we are really excited about how our program is shaping up for next season,” said general manager Cody Efaw. “We are working hard collectively to make our equipment the best it can be.

“We are thankful for the support of great partners like Marquis and Chevrolet. We look forward to contending for wins next year with Ryan.”

The 22-race 2021 Truck Series schedule kicks off Feb. 12, 2021, at Daytona International Speedway.

Related video