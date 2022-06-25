Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Todd Gilliland snags Truck win on the Knoxville Dirt
NASCAR Truck / Nashville Race report

Preece wins Nashville Truck race for second consecutive year

Ryan Preece has only limited starts in the NASCAR Truck Series but both his victories have come at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway.

Jim Utter
By:
Preece wins Nashville Truck race for second consecutive year
Listen to this article

Preece, making just his eighth career start in series, held off a hard charge by Zane Smith in the final two laps to win Friday night at Nashville for the second consecutive season.

The win is also the second consecutive for David Gilliland Racing, which won last week’s dirt race at Knoxville, Iowa, with driver Todd Gilliland in the No. 17 Ford.

With the win, Preece also collected a $50,000 bonus as part of the Triple Truck Challenge.

 

“I didn’t want it to be that close (at the end), But my hat’s off to DGR and all the crew for this one,” Preece said. “We won a second guitar – I might have to start a band!

“I just want you guys to know a lot of this is built in the shop. Speed is built in the shop. DGR worked their tails off and I know what it takes to win races. They give me phenomenal race cars.

“I’m just proud to be the one holding the steering wheel.”

Carson Hocevar finished third, Ty Majeski was fourth and Stewart Friesen rounded out the top-five.

Completing the top-10 were Christian Eckes, Tyler Ankrum, Max Gutierrez, John Hunter Nemechek and Matt Crafton.

Gutierrez was making just his second series start and will race Saturday in his home country of Mexico.

Stage 3

Following the break between Stages 2 and 3, the lead-lap trucks all pit with Parker Kligerman the first off pit road thanks to a two-tire pit stop.

When the race resumed on Lap 103, Kligerman was followed by Preece, Zane Smith and Friesen.

Preece powered past Kligerman on the inside to return to the lead on the restart.

Todd Bodine spun off Turn 4 and down the frontstretch on Lap 119, which brought out a caution.

A handful of trucks pit but Preece remained on the track and in the lead when the race returned to green on Lap 125.

While racing four-wide in Turn 3 on Lap 127, Corey Heim, Grant Enfinger and Matt DiBenedetto all hit the wall.

 

On the restart on Lap 136, Preece remained out front followed by Eckes, Zane Smith and Friesen.

Just after the restart, Hailie Deegan wrecked entering Turn 1, bringing out the eighth caution of the race. Colby Howard was also caught up in that incident.

Preece continued to lead when the raced returned to green on Lap 141.

With eight laps to go, Zane Smith moved into second and set his sights on Preece.

Stage 2

Preece grabbed the lead on a late restart and easily held off Zane Smith to earn the Stage 2 win.

Heim was third, Eckes fourth and Friesen rounded out the top-five.

Following the break between Stages 1 and 2, all the lead-lap trucks pit with Majeski the first off pit road. Jesse Little was penalized for an uncontrolled tire during his stop and had to restart from the rear of the field.

On the restart on Lap 54, Majeski was followed by Zane Smith and Preece.

Zane Smith quickly powered back into the lead on the restart.

Tanner Gray hit the wall on Lap 61 with a flat tire and was forced to pit under green for repairs.

On Lap 69, Nemechek spun on the backstretch after contact with Hocevar to bring out the fourth caution of the race.

 

Several trucks elected to pit but Hocevar was penalized for speeding on pit road and had to restart from the rear of the field.

When the race resumed on Lap 74, Zane Smith led the way but Preece jumped out front right after the restart.

Stage 1

Zane Smith easily held off Preece to take the Stage 1 win, leading all 45 laps.

Heim was third, Friesen fourth and Chandler Smith rounded out the top-five.

Preece started on the pole but Zane Smith quickly powered to the lead on Lap 1.

On Lap 8, Jack Wood spun after contact with Crafton and wrecked in Turn 4, which brought out the first caution of the race.

The race returned to green on Lap 14 with Zane Smith out front followed by Preece and Hocevar.

Camden Murphy wrecked in Turn 2 on Lap 20 to place the race back under caution. Zane Smith continued to lead the way on the restart on Lap 25.

Gutierrez started the race from the rear of the field after failing post-qualifying inspection and unapproved adjustments.

Gray had to start the race from pit road after fueling his truck before the green flag.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Laps Led
1 17 United States Ryan Preece Ford 150 1:56'32.446     74
2 38 Zane Smith Ford 150 1:56'32.953 0.507 0.507 70
3 42 Carson Hocevar Chevrolet 150 1:56'33.000 0.554 0.047  
4 66 United States Ty Majeski Toyota 150 1:56'34.019 1.573 1.019 4
5 52 United States Stewart Friesen Toyota 150 1:56'35.833 3.387 1.814  
6 98 United States Christian Eckes Toyota 150 1:56'37.283 4.837 1.450  
7 16 United States Tyler Ankrum Toyota 150 1:56'38.256 5.810 0.973  
8 22 Max Gutierrez Chevrolet 150 1:56'38.717 6.271 0.461  
9 4 United States John Hunter Nemechek Toyota 150 1:56'39.630 7.184 0.913  
10 88 United States Matt Crafton Toyota 150 1:56'39.646 7.200 0.016  
11 19 United States Derek Kraus Chevrolet 150 1:56'39.974 7.528 0.328  
12 99 United States Ben Rhodes Toyota 150 1:56'41.895 9.449 1.921  
13 61 United States Chase Purdy Toyota 150 1:56'42.112 9.666 0.217  
14 40 Dean Thompson Chevrolet 150 1:56'43.013 10.567 0.901  
15 18 Chandler Smith Toyota 150 1:56'43.175 10.729 0.162  
16 91 Colby Howard Chevrolet 150 1:56'43.538 11.092 0.363  
17 44 United States Kris Wright Chevrolet 150 1:56'44.525 12.079 0.987  
18 9 Blaine Perkins Chevrolet 150 1:56'44.583 12.137 0.058  
19 02 United States Jesse Little Chevrolet 150 1:56'44.873 12.427 0.290  
20 75 United States Parker Kligerman Toyota 150 1:56'46.117 13.671 1.244 2
21 47 Kaden Honeycutt Toyota 150 1:56'47.528 15.082 1.411  
22 20 United States Stefan Parsons Chevrolet 150 1:56'48.214 15.768 0.686  
23 56 United States Timmy Hill Toyota 150 1:56'48.597 16.151 0.383  
24 45 Alan Lawless Chevrolet 150 1:56'48.724 16.278 0.127  
25 12 United States Spencer Boyd Chevrolet 150 1:56'49.040 16.594 0.316  
26 43 Nick Leitz Chevrolet 150 1:56'49.254 16.808 0.214  
27 62 United States Todd Bodine Toyota 148 1:57'05.145 2 Laps 2 Laps  
28 1 United States Hailie Deegan Ford 144 1:54'32.284 6 Laps 4 Laps  
29 33 Chris Hacker Toyota 144 1:56'47.423 6 Laps 2'15.139  
30 15 United States Tanner Gray Ford 143 1:56'54.912 7 Laps 1 Lap  
31 25 United States Matt DiBenedetto Chevrolet 132 1:42'49.717 18 Laps 11 Laps  
32 23 United States Grant Enfinger Chevrolet 126 1:33'29.016 24 Laps 6 Laps  
33 51 Corey Heim Toyota 126 1:33'29.160 24 Laps 0.144  
34 30 United States Camden Murphy Toyota 20 19'49.850 130 Laps 106 Laps  
35 24 Jack Wood Chevrolet 6 3'12.899 144 Laps 14 Laps  
36 46 Chase Janes Ford 1 26'37.752 149 Laps 5 Laps  
shares
comments
Todd Gilliland snags Truck win on the Knoxville Dirt
Previous article

Todd Gilliland snags Truck win on the Knoxville Dirt
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Reigning SRX Series champ Tony Stewart wins at South Boston
Stock car

Reigning SRX Series champ Tony Stewart wins at South Boston

Allgaier takes dominant NASCAR Xfinity win at Nashville Nashville
NASCAR XFINITY

Allgaier takes dominant NASCAR Xfinity win at Nashville

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Charlotte October testing Prime
NASCAR Cup

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

More from
Ryan Preece
Ryan Preece adds 'multiple' NASCAR Cup races with RWR
NASCAR Cup

Ryan Preece adds 'multiple' NASCAR Cup races with RWR

SHR adds Ryan Preece as its 2022 'reserve driver' in NASCAR
NASCAR Cup

SHR adds Ryan Preece as its 2022 'reserve driver' in NASCAR

Ragan, Preece lock themselves into Daytona 500 field Daytona 500
NASCAR Cup

Ragan, Preece lock themselves into Daytona 500 field

Latest news

Preece wins Nashville Truck race for second consecutive year
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck

Preece wins Nashville Truck race for second consecutive year

Todd Gilliland snags Truck win on the Knoxville Dirt
Video Inside
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck

Todd Gilliland snags Truck win on the Knoxville Dirt

Kyle Busch extends NASCAR Truck win streak with Sonoma victory
Video Inside
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck

Kyle Busch extends NASCAR Truck win streak with Sonoma victory

Suarez on standby for injured Hocevar for Sonoma Truck race
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck

Suarez on standby for injured Hocevar for Sonoma Truck race

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.