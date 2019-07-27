Top events
NASCAR Truck / Pocono / Race report

Ross Chastain takes dominating NASCAR Truck win at Pocono

shares
comments
Ross Chastain takes dominating NASCAR Truck win at Pocono
By:
Jul 27, 2019, 6:48 PM

Ross Chastain left little doubt, dominating on his way to victory in Saturday’s NASCAR Truck Series race at Pocono Raceway.

Race Winner Ross Chastain, Niece Motorsports
Race Winner Ross Chastain, Niece Motorsports
Race Winner Ross Chastain, Niece Motorsports

Chastain grabbed the lead on Lap 1 and ended up remaining out front for 54 of 60 laps, easily holding off Tyler Ankrum to win the Gander RV 150.

The win is Chastain’s third in the Truck Series this season as he continues to chase his first NASCAR championship.

"It takes us being a little mad. I'm not going to lie, we were a little mad we lost Nick Harrison," Chastain said. "We realize everybody goes when it's their time but, man, we miss that big boy. A lot of these boys worked with him, I got to work with him at Kaulig Racing this year. Man, we miss him.

"We stomped them in the dirt, we pressed the attack. I'm so dang excited."

Harrison, who was crew chief for Justin Haley at Kaulig in the Xfinity Series, died in his sleep last Sunday. He was 37.

Chastain’s win also ended the streak of four consecutive Pocono Truck wins by Kyle Busch Motorsports drivers.

Harrison Burton finished third, Christian Eckes – who won the ARCA race on Friday – was fourth and Brett Moffitt completed the top-five.

Following the break between Stages 2 and 3, those drivers who had yet to pit did, which left Chastain back in the lead on the restart on Lap 35.

He was followed by Ankrum and Matt Crafton.

With 20 laps remaining in the race, Chastain had opened up a 1.6-second margin on Ankrum while Ben Rhodes moved up to third.

Ankrum had cut Chastain’s lead to less than a second with 15 laps to go as Eckes ran in third. Burton was fourth and Rhodes fifth.

After 50 laps, Chastain was able to expand his lead to more than 2 seconds over Ankrum.

Stage 2 

Burton held off Moffitt to take the Stage 2 win, his first stage victory of the 2019 season.

Grant Enfinger was third, Rhodes fourth and Crafton completed the top-five.

Following the break between Stages 1 and 2, several lead-lap trucks elected to pit but Chastain stayed out and remained in the lead when the race restarted on Lap 20. 

Creed tagged the wall on the restart but continued on as no caution was called. He appeared to suffer damage to his splitter.

With 10 laps to go in the second stage, Chastain held about a 1-second lead over Burton while Moffitt ran third.

On Lap 23, Austin Hill, the pole-winner, went to the garage with problems with his clutch.

Chastain elected to make a green-flag pit stop on Lap 27 allowing Burton to inherit the lead for the first time in the race.

Stage 1

Chastain easily held off Sheldon Creed to take the win in the 15-lap Stage 1 which was marred with two early cautions for accidents.

Burton was third, Hill was fourth and Moffitt completed the top-five.

Hill started on the pole but Stewart Friesen made a three-wide move, got loose and spun entering Turn 1 on the first lap, hitting the wall and making contact with Anthony Alfredo.

 

Once the caution was displayed, Chastain emerged as the leader. The race returned to green on Lap 6.

On the restart, Bryan Dauzat spun in Turn 1 and hit the wall as well, again bringing out a caution. Chastain still led the way on the restart on Lap 9.

With five laps remaining in the first stage, Chastain had about a 1-second lead over Creed with Burton in third.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Laps Led
1 45 United States Ross Chastain  Chevrolet 60   54
2 17 Tyler Ankrum  Toyota 60 1.007  
3 18 United States Harrison Burton  Toyota 60 2.352 6
4 51 United States Christian Eckes  Toyota 60 6.005  
5 24 United States Brett Moffitt  Chevrolet 60 9.322  
6 88 United States Matt Crafton  Ford 60 12.354  
7 4 United States Todd Gilliland  Toyota 60 13.165  
8 13 United States Johnny Sauter  Ford 60 18.155  
9 99 United States Ben Rhodes  Ford 60 19.008  
10 98 United States Grant Enfinger  Ford 60 19.629  
11 02 United States Tyler Dippel  Chevrolet 60 20.436  
12 8 Anthony Mrakovich  Chevrolet 60 21.583  
13 3 United States Jordan Anderson  Chevrolet 60 22.051  
14 12 United States Gus Dean  Chevrolet 60 24.501  
15 22 United States Austin Wayne Self  Chevrolet 60 31.508  
16 54 United States Natalie Decker  Toyota 60 32.621  
17 34 Mason Massey  Toyota 60 56.862  
18 20 United States Spencer Boyd  Chevrolet 60 57.136  
19 49 United States Ray Ciccarelli  Chevrolet 59 1 lap  
20 33 United States Josh Reaume  Chevrolet 59 1 lap  
21 10 United States Jennifer Jo Cobb  Chevrolet 59 1 lap  
22 6 United States Norm Benning  Chevrolet 58 2 laps  
23 44 United States Bayley Currey  Chevrolet 58 2 laps  
24 28 United States Bryan Dauzat  Chevrolet 58 2 laps  
25 2 United States Sheldon Creed  Chevrolet 56 4 laps  
26 38 United States T.J. Bell  Chevrolet 33 27 laps  
27 32 Bryant Barnhill  Chevrolet 26 34 laps  
28 87 United States Joe Nemechek  Chevrolet 24 36 laps  
29   Daniel Sasnett  Chevrolet 21 39 laps  
30 16 United States Austin Hill  Toyota 21 39 laps 1
31 15 Anthony Alfredo  Toyota 2 58 laps  
32 52 United States Stewart Friesen  Chevrolet   60 laps  

About this article

Series NASCAR Truck
Event Pocono
Drivers Ross Chastain
Teams Niece Motorsports
Author Jim Utter

NASCAR Truck Next session

Canadian Tire Motorsport Park

Canadian Tire Motorsport Park

23 Aug - 25 Aug
First Practice Starts in
2 days

