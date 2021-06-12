Tickets Subscribe
NASCAR Truck / Texas Breaking news

Ross Chastain disqualified from Texas NASCAR Truck race

Ross Chastain was disqualified from Saturday’s NASCAR Truck race at Texas Motor Speedway, losing his third-place finish.

Chastain, a regular in the Cup Series was driving Niece Motorsports’ No. 45 Chevrolet in the race. He contended for the win and finished third but his truck failed post-race inspection.

NASCAR said his truck violated a rule which provided, “The throttle body must be used as supplied by the NT1 engine supplier without modification.”

The team is allowed to appeal but not immediately indicate whether it would.

As a fulltime driver in the Cup series, Chastain did not collect driver points from his finish, but the team will be credited with a last-place finish as far as owner points.

John Hunter Nemechek tops Chase Elliott to win Texas Truck race

