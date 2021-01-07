Top events
NASCAR Truck / Breaking news

Raphael Lessard to run full Truck schedule with GMS Racing

Raphael Lessard to run full Truck schedule with GMS Racing
By:

Raphael Lessard's part-time NASCAR Truck Series ride with GMS Racing has been upgraded to the the full season for 2021.

Lessard, 19, ran the complete Truck Series schedule with Kyle Busch Motorsports in 2020. He won once at Talladega Superspeedway and placed 12th in the championship standings before the two parted ways.

It was initially announced that he would move over to GMS Racing for the partial schedule in 2021, but that has since been increased to the entire season. 

The Quebec, Canada native will pilot the No. 24 Silverado in 2021 with backing from Richelieu Hardware.

“We are really happy with the return of Richelieu Hardware to our program for the 2021 season. The favourable results of our first cooperation in 2020 now place both parties in an excellent position to build a stronger win-win partnership throughout the 2021 season,” said Lessard in a statement released Thursday.

He joins Zane Smith, Chase Purdy, Tyler Ankrum and reigning series champion Sheldon Creed at GMS.

“We are excited to have Raphael join us for the 2021 season,” said Mike Beam, President of GMS Racing. “Raphael is a talented young man and we are excited to see what he can do with a full season with this team.”

About this article

Series NASCAR Truck
Drivers Raphael Lessard
Teams GMS Racing
Author Nick DeGroot

