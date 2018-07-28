Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Download your apps

All me
Global
Tickets Shop
Previous Next
NASCAR Truck / Pocono / Breaking news

Noah Gragson to sit out Saturday's Truck race due to illness

shares
comments
Noah Gragson to sit out Saturday's Truck race due to illness
Jim Utter
By: Jim Utter
Jul 28, 2018, 4:42 PM

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series title contender Noah Gragson will sit out Saturday’s race at Pocono due to illness.

Noah Gragson, Kyle Busch Motorsports, Toyota Tundra Safelite AutoGlass
Noah Gragson, Kyle Busch Motorsports, Toyota Tundra Safelite AutoGlass
Noah Gragson, Kyle Busch Motorsports, Toyota Tundra Safelite AutoGlass
Erik Jones, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry DeWalt

Gragson, who announced on his Twitter account earlier this weekend that he was suffering from a bad stomach bug, was unable to qualify his No. 18 Toyota Saturday afternoon and had to be assisted from his truck to the infield care center.

 

NASCAR has already granted Gragson a medical waiver for missing Saturday’s race, so he will still be eligible to make the series playoffs via his win earlier this season at Kansas Speedway.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Erik Jones, who previously competed with Kyle Busch Motorsports in Trucks, will drive the No. 18 in Saturday’s Gander Outdoors 150 at Pocono Raceway.

Jones, 22, won the Truck series championship with KBM in the 2015 season before moving up the next season to the Xfinity Series with Joe Gibbs Racing.

Because the No. 18 did not participate in qualifying, Jones will start the race from the rear of the field.

 
Next NASCAR Truck article
Kyle Busch ties NASCAR Truck record with Pocono win

Previous article

Kyle Busch ties NASCAR Truck record with Pocono win

Next article

Chase Briscoe takes dramatic Truck win in photo finish at Eldora

Chase Briscoe takes dramatic Truck win in photo finish at Eldora

About this article

Series NASCAR Truck
Event Pocono
Location Pocono Raceway
Drivers Noah Gragson
Author Jim Utter
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Super Formula conducts first halo test with 2019 car
Super Formula / Breaking news

Super Formula conducts first halo test with 2019 car

15h ago

Latest videos
GMS Racing drivers preview Chicagoland Speedway 01:33
NASCAR Truck

GMS Racing drivers preview Chicagoland Speedway

Inside GMS Racing 01:34
NASCAR Truck

Inside GMS Racing

News in depth
Kyle Busch ties NASCAR Truck record with Pocono win
NASCAR Truck

Kyle Busch ties NASCAR Truck record with Pocono win

Noah Gragson to sit out Saturday's Truck race due to illness
NASCAR Truck

Noah Gragson to sit out Saturday's Truck race due to illness

Chase Briscoe to tackle the
NASCAR Truck

Chase Briscoe to tackle the "Daytona of dirt racing" at Eldora

Leave Us Your Feedback
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.