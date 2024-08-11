All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global
Race report
NASCAR Truck Richmond

NASCAR Trucks Richmond: Majeski snags victory in regular season finale

Ty Majeski mastered the final two restarts – taking the lead on one and fending off a rash of challengers in the second – to take the NASCAR Truck victory Saturday night at Richmond (Va.) Raceway.

Jim Utter
Jim Utter
Upd:

Majeski, who was sent the to rear early in the race due to an uncontrolled tire penalty, made his way back to the front and pounced on leader William Sawalich on a restart with 20 of 250 laps remaining.

Another caution bunched the field to set up a restart with eight laps to go but as the field raced three and four-wide behind him, Majeski cleared for the lead.

He held off Christian Eckes – who had clinched the regular season championship earlier in the race – by 0.926 seconds to claim his second win of the 2024 season and fifth of his career.

 

“It feels good. We’ve had a great ThorSport truck here at Richmond for the last two years. Found different ways to lose them and we tried to do it again tonight,” Majeski said. “Another mistake, we really need to clean that stuff up before playoff time.

“Duke and Rhoda Thorson gave me a huge opportunity two years ago and I’ve had the time of my life racing for this team. We’re going to try to bring another trophy back home.”

Taylor Gray finished third, Grant Enfinger was fourth and Layne Riggs fifth.

Saturday night’s race set the 10-driver playoff field.

Joining Majeski making the field on wins are Eckes, Corey Heim, Nick Sanchez and Rajah Caruth. Making the field based on points are Tyler Ankrum, Enfinger, Taylor Gray, reigning series champion Ben Rhodes and Daniel Dye.

Tanner Gray was the first driver to miss the field, finishing 12 points behind Dye. The first playoff race is Aug. 25 at The Milwaukee Mile.

Read Also:

Stage 1

Eckes grabbed the lead on a late restart and held off Taylor Gray by 0.435 seconds to take the Stage 1 win. Enfinger was third, Rhodes fourth and Riggs completed the top five.

Stage 2

Enfinger took the lead on a restart with six laps remaining and held off Eckes by 0.305 seconds to win Stage 2. Dye was third, Riggs fourth and Heim ended up fifth.

On Lap 128, Matt Crafton – who needed a win to make the playoffs – spun around off Turn 4 and tagged the inside retaining wall.

 

Stage 3

Following the break between Stages 2 and 3, only a handful of lead-lap trucks elected to pit and Enfinger remained in the lead as the race returned to green with 101 laps remaining.

A multi-truck wrecked erupted shortly after the restart on the backstretch which knocked out several drivers including Thad Moffitt, Keith McGee and Dean Thompson.

When the track was finally cleared of that seven-truck incident and the race resumed, Alan Lawless spun around to place the race back under caution for the sixth time.

Enfinger continued to lead Rhodes and Eckes when the race resumed with 73 laps to go. Connor Jones then stalled on the track on lap 182 to again bring out a caution.

With 29 laps remaining, Heim ran down Enfinger to take the lead for the first time in the race, but the race went back under caution for a spin by Kaden Honeycutt.

Most of the lead-lap trucks elected to pit for new tires with Sawalich the first off pit road thanks to taking only right-side tires. He led Enfinger – who took four tires – on the restart with 20 laps remaining

Majeski quickly powered to the lead on the restart as Sawalich got passed by several trucks with four new tires.

A spin by Connor Zilisch brought out a caution and set up another restart with eight laps to go and Majeski leading Enfinger, Riggs and Eckes.

CLA DRIVER # MANUFACTURER LAPS TIME INTERVAL PITS POINTS
1 T. MajeskiTHORSPORT RACING 98 Ford 250

2:25'18.370

   5 40
2 C. EckesMCANALLY HILGEMANN RACING 19 Chevrolet 250

+0.936

2:25'19.306

 0.936 6 54
3
T. GrayTRICON GARAGE
 17 Toyota 250

+2.056

2:25'20.426

 1.120 6 45
4 G. EnfingerCR7 MOTORSPORTS 9 Chevrolet 250

+2.177

2:25'20.547

 0.121 6 51
5
L. RiggsFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
 38 Ford 250

+2.414

2:25'20.784

 0.237 6 45
6 T. AnkrumMCANALLY HILGEMANN RACING 18 Chevrolet 250

+2.644

2:25'21.014

 0.230 6 34
7 B. RhodesTHORSPORT RACING 99 Ford 250

+3.241

2:25'21.611

 0.597 6 42
8
D. DyeMCANALLY HILGEMANN RACING
 43 Chevrolet 250

+4.014

2:25'22.384

 0.773 6 42
9 T. DillonRACKLEY W.A.R. 25 Chevrolet 250

+4.784

2:25'23.154

 0.770 7 28
10
C. HallMCANALLY HILGEMANN RACING
 91 Chevrolet 250

+5.076

2:25'23.446

 0.292 6 27
11
S. ParsonsHENDERSON MOTORSPORTS
 75 Chevrolet 250

+5.311

2:25'23.681

 0.235 9 26
12 T. GrayTRICON GARAGE 15 Toyota 250

+5.900

2:25'24.270

 0.589 9 25
13
J. GarciaTHORSPORT RACING
 13 Ford 250

+6.146

2:25'24.516

 0.246 7 24
14
K. HoneycuttNIECE MOTORSPORTS
 45 Chevrolet 250

+6.401

2:25'24.771

 0.255 10 23
15 M. CraftonTHORSPORT RACING 88 Ford 250

+7.806

2:25'26.176

 1.405 11 26
16
C. HeimTRICON GARAGE
 11 Toyota 250

+8.374

2:25'26.744

 0.568 7 30
17
R. CaruthSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
 71 Chevrolet 250

+8.742

2:25'27.112

 0.368 7 25
18
A. LawlessREAUME BROTHERS RACING
 33 Ford 250

+8.774

2:25'27.144

 0.032 10 19
19 T. HillHILL MOTORSPORTS 56 Toyota 250

+8.970

2:25'27.340

 0.196 7 18
20 C. PurdySPIRE MOTORSPORTS 77 Chevrolet 250

+9.137

2:25'27.507

 0.167 9 17
21
B. HolmesBRET HOLMES RACING
 32 Chevrolet 250

+9.471

2:25'27.841

 0.334 8 16
22
W. SawalichTRICON GARAGE
 1 Toyota 249

+1 Lap

2:25'10.783

 1 Lap 10 15
23 B. CurreyNIECE MOTORSPORTS 41 Chevrolet 249

+1 Lap

2:25'27.532

 16.749 8 14
24 S. BoydFREEDOM RACING ENTERPRISES 76 Chevrolet 249

+1 Lap

2:25'28.275

 0.743 8 13
25 S. FriesenHALMAR FRIESEN RACING 52 Toyota 248

+2 Laps

2:25'27.837

 1 Lap 6 12
26
M. MasseyYOUNG'S MOTORSPORTS
 02 Chevrolet 247

+3 Laps

2:25'32.954

 1 Lap 9 11
27
J. STERRY CARROLL MOTORSPORTS
 90 Toyota 247

+3 Laps

2:25'33.258

 0.304 9 10
28
M. MaggioFLORIDIAN MOTORSPORTS
 21 Ford 246

+4 Laps

2:25'29.431

 1 Lap 8 9
29
C. ZilischSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
 7 Chevrolet 236

+14 Laps

2:16'41.863

 10 Laps 7  
30
N. SanchezREV RACING
 2 Chevrolet 227

+23 Laps

2:11'17.144

 9 Laps 9 9
31
C. JonesTHORSPORT RACING
 66 Ford 180

+70 Laps

1:47'04.288

 47 Laps 7 7
32
D. ThompsonTRICON GARAGE
 5 Toyota 155

+95 Laps

1:26'50.145

 25 Laps 8 5
33 T. MoffittYOUNG'S MOTORSPORTS 46 Chevrolet 148

+102 Laps

1:19'44.057

 7 Laps 5 4
34
K. McGeeREAUME BROTHERS RACING
 22 Ford 147

+103 Laps

1:19'47.239

 1 Lap 6 3
35 M. MillsNIECE MOTORSPORTS 42 Chevrolet 55

+195 Laps

23'49.294

 92 Laps 3 2
36
J. BohlmanYOUNG'S MOTORSPORTS
 20 Chevrolet 17

+233 Laps

8'26.205

 38 Laps 4 1

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article 2024 NASCAR Truck Series playoff grid set

Top Comments

Jim Utter
More from
Jim Utter
How option tires could change Sunday's Richmond NASCAR Cup race

How option tires could change Sunday's Richmond NASCAR Cup race

NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
How option tires could change Sunday's Richmond NASCAR Cup race
NASCAR Cup Richmond: Hamlin beats JGR team-mate Truex to pole

NASCAR Cup Richmond: Hamlin beats JGR team-mate Truex to pole

NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
NASCAR Cup Richmond: Hamlin beats JGR team-mate Truex to pole
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
Grant Enfinger
More from
Grant Enfinger
Grant Enfinger secures new NASCAR Truck ride with CR7

Grant Enfinger secures new NASCAR Truck ride with CR7

NASCAR Truck
Grant Enfinger secures new NASCAR Truck ride with CR7
Grant Enfinger and GMS Racing "want the big trophy"

Grant Enfinger and GMS Racing "want the big trophy"

NASCAR Truck
Phoenix
Grant Enfinger and GMS Racing "want the big trophy"
Enfinger rallies to beat Hocevar for Milwaukee Truck win

Enfinger rallies to beat Hocevar for Milwaukee Truck win

NASCAR Truck
Milwaukee
Enfinger rallies to beat Hocevar for Milwaukee Truck win

Latest news

How option tires could change Sunday's Richmond NASCAR Cup race

How option tires could change Sunday's Richmond NASCAR Cup race

NAS NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
How option tires could change Sunday's Richmond NASCAR Cup race
Exclusive: How RB wants to pick up Red Bull's baton as F1's fun team

Exclusive: How RB wants to pick up Red Bull's baton as F1's fun team

F1 Formula 1
Exclusive: How RB wants to pick up Red Bull's baton as F1's fun team
Seven themes to watch for the rest of F1 2024

Seven themes to watch for the rest of F1 2024

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1
Seven themes to watch for the rest of F1 2024
Aprilia CEO admits "we are doing something wrong" in MotoGP after poor form

Aprilia CEO admits "we are doing something wrong" in MotoGP after poor form

MGP MotoGP
British GP
Aprilia CEO admits "we are doing something wrong" in MotoGP after poor form

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global