Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Truck / Breaking news

Jordan Anderson returns truck, says charges dismissed

shares
comments
Jordan Anderson returns truck, says charges dismissed
Tim Southers
By: Tim Southers
17h ago

NASCAR Truck Series driver Jordan Anderson said Tuesday he has returned a race truck that was the subject of a warrant for his arrest and the charges have been dismissed.

Jordan Anderson, Jordan Anderson Racing, Chevrolet Silverado Bommarito / Lucas Oil
Jordan Anderson, Jordan Anderson Racing, Chevrolet Silverado Lucas Oil
Jordan Anderson, Jordan Anderson Racing, Chevrolet Silverado Rusty's Off Road
Jordan Anderson, Jordan Anderson Racing, Chevrolet Silverado Bommarito / Lucas Oil

“We have been cooperating with the investigation through counsel since I was notified about there being a potential warrant for my arrest while we were racing in Las Vegas,” Anderson said Tuesday in a statement.

"My attorney has stayed in constant contact with the Rowan County District Attorney handling the case to reach a resolution, which has resulted in charges being dropped and a voluntary dismissal being filed earlier this morning without the need of a formal arrest.

“The race truck in question was delivered earlier this week to a location desired by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Department. I continue to maintain my innocence in this matter, and the fact that I bought the race truck in good faith with a bill of sale, unbeknown of its history.”

According to the sheriff’s department, Anderson bought the truck from Robert Newling, who had made repairs on the truck. Newling was arrested on charges of larceny of a motor vehicle. His next court date is Nov. 21.

Anderson said he is ready to move on from the incident.

“This has been quite a humbling lesson in being a new team owner, and the importance of discerning who you do business with. I take great honor in representing to the best of my ability my fans, partners, and family; and am grateful for your grace, support, and prayers through this all,” he said.

From the editor, also read:

Next NASCAR Truck article
Hailie Deegan says first NASCAR win is "best day of my life"

Previous article

Hailie Deegan says first NASCAR win is "best day of my life"
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Truck
Drivers Jordan Anderson
Author Tim Southers
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Ferrari to run new livery from Japanese GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari to run new livery from Japanese GP

6h ago
How Mercedes has turned the tables on Ferrari Article
Formula 1

How Mercedes has turned the tables on Ferrari

Messing with qualifying risks hurting Article
Formula 1

Messing with qualifying risks hurting "value" of GP win

News in depth
Jordan Anderson returns truck, says charges dismissed
NASCAR Truck

Jordan Anderson returns truck, says charges dismissed

Hailie Deegan says first NASCAR win is
NASCAR

Hailie Deegan says first NASCAR win is "best day of my life"

NASCAR Roundtable: The Roval's impact on the playoffs
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Roundtable: The Roval's impact on the playoffs

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.